Maslow Capital, a specialist in real estate finance, has successfully completed a £12.35 million bridging loan through its Short-Term Finance team. The loan is secured against a newly completed prime residential-led development in Chelsea, London. This facility offers the borrower additional time and flexibility to sell individual units, ensuring they can maximise the value of the project.

The scheme comprises 13 high-specification residential apartments positioned above flexible commercial units at lower ground and ground floor levels. A high proportion of the homes benefit from direct river views, while all are situated within walking distance of the King’s Road and Battersea Park. The borrower is a highly experienced developer with a strong track record of delivering residential schemes across London and the wider UK market.

Commenting on the deal, Liam Lawlor, Senior Director of Short-Term Finance at Maslow Capital, said: “We are delighted to commence a lending relationship with this high-quality borrower. Having been introduced to the transaction by Voltaire well in advance of the refinance, we were able to structure a facility that met all of the borrower’s requirements. James expertly assumed the role of trusted adviser to his client, effectively structuring, negotiating, and managing the execution process to a very high standard. At Maslow, we remain committed to supporting high-quality borrowers across their entire investment lifecycle, including both bridging and development finance throughout the UK and Europe.”

James Thomlinson, Co-founder of Voltaire Financial, said: “Liam and his team at Maslow worked tirelessly to support our valued client, incorporating key elements of flexibility into the loan structure. Due to the timing of the transaction, the loan needed to complete during MIPIM week, and our thanks go to Liam and his colleagues, both in the UK and those attending MIPIM in Cannes, for ensuring this did not disrupt the process and for delivering within the required timescales. As a refinance at the conclusion of a development, the transaction benefited greatly from Maslow’s deep expertise in development finance. More broadly, Voltaire is pleased to continue its 15-year relationship with Maslow, and we look forward to completing many more transactions with their various teams in future.”