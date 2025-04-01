New Docu-Series, “Shopify, Where’s My Data?” Exposes Data Breach and More

US Army veteran, social media influencer, and entrepreneur Colin Wayne is taking on one of the biggest challenges of his career—exposing what he claims to be a massive failure in e-commerce data tracking that has cost businesses millions. His new docu-series, “Shopify, Where’s My Data?”, is set to shine a spotlight on a crisis that could affect countless business owners, including those in the UK, where Shopify has become a key platform for digital entrepreneurs.

Wayne, who built a successful e-commerce company called Redline Steel, has teamed up with Hollywood producer Rolando Sanchez and digital media expert Jeffrey Castillo, also known as Digital Jeff, to investigate how Shopify’s data management failures led to the collapse of his once-thriving business. His case isn’t just personal—it’s a warning to all entrepreneurs who rely on digital advertising and sales platforms to run their businesses. Earlier this year, Wayne filed a £47 million ($60 million) lawsuit against Shopify in Canada, alleging that the company’s negligence caused his company to suffer major financial losses.

At the heart of the issue is a breakdown in Facebook pixel tracking, a tool that businesses worldwide—including many in the UK—depend on to measure ad performance and drive revenue. Wayne’s legal battle began when he discovered that his Facebook Ads, the primary source of sales for Redline Steel, were no longer properly tracking purchases. Facebook later confirmed that while Wayne’s active pixel wasn’t attributing any sales, another previously disconnected pixel was inexplicably continuing to track transactions. When Wayne pushed for answers, Facebook pointed to Shopify’s Facebook sales channel integration as the likely culprit—an issue that Shopify later acknowledged as being due to known caching problems.

For a business that relied mainly on online-driven sales, this error proved catastrophic. Redline Steel, once a leader in home decor, was left fighting for survival. Wayne believes that his company isn’t the only one affected and that countless other merchants may have suffered similar losses without even realizing it. His documentary aims to uncover the full extent of the problem and to hold Shopify accountable for what he sees as a failure that could have devastating consequences for entrepreneurs across the globe, including the UK’s growing e-commerce sector.

The stakes are particularly high for UK businesses, where Shopify is a dominant platform for online retailers. With more than 250,000 Shopify merchants operating in Britain, the potential financial impact of Shopify’s data failures could be widespread. Many UK entrepreneurs invest significant amounts in Facebook and Google advertising, relying on accurate data tracking to determine their return on investment. If Shopify’s integration with Facebook’s tracking tools is flawed, UK businesses may have been unknowingly losing revenue while continuing to spend money on ineffective ads.

For small and independent businesses, even minor discrepancies in ad tracking can mean the difference between profitability and failure. While large corporations might be able to absorb such losses, smaller merchants running on tighter margins could find themselves in serious financial trouble if their marketing efforts are being compromised. As costs for advertising, shipping, and supply chains continue to rise, the need for reliable data is more critical than ever.

Wayne’s fight extends beyond his own company, and his lawsuit could have major implications for UK business owners who rely on Shopify. If he wins, Shopify may be forced to compensate affected merchants, improve its tracking systems, and implement stricter data protection policies. On the other hand, if Shopify avoids accountability, merchants around the world—including in the UK—may have little recourse if they encounter similar issues.

Adding to the controversy is former US President Donald Trump, who has his own ongoing battle with Shopify. While the specifics of his case are different, it further underscores the growing scrutiny around Shopify’s business practices and its treatment of merchants. As more business owners come forward with their own grievances, Shopify could find itself facing increasing legal and reputational risks.

Wayne’s documentary, set to air its first episode on YouTube in the coming weeks, will offer an inside look at what happened to Redline Steel and how Shopify’s alleged failures may have impacted other businesses. The first trailer, which includes a glimpse of Trump’s own conflict with the company, is already available on YouTube.

For UK business owners (and really any around the globe), this documentary is more than just an exposé—it’s a wake-up call. If Wayne’s findings are accurate, thousands of British entrepreneurs could have been unknowingly affected. The question is whether Shopify will take responsibility for its platform’s failures or if businesses will continue to suffer the consequences. As the legal case unfolds, the UK e-commerce landscape could be on the verge of significant changes. Wayne’s fight may be the catalyst for greater transparency, better data management, and fairer treatment for online merchants. For now, UK entrepreneurs must ask themselves: if this could happen to a multi-million-pound business like Redline Steel, what’s stopping it from happening to them?