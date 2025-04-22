Top 7 casinos in UK that accept Revolut

Revolut, one of the most user-friendly digital banks, has become the favourite among UK casino players. The reason behind it is relatively simple: speed, security, and ease of use.
Yet, one challenge persists: Most casinos do not list Revolut as a direct payment option, even though you can use the Revolut-issued cards (Visa or Mastercard) to deposit or withdraw funds. Similar to all the banking cards, just easier and faster, thereby more convenient.
But which casinos actually take Revolut and have no problem with it? We dug deeper into the issue in this comparison, and here are the top 7 UK casinos that accept Revolut as a payment method. Read on for more.
But first – why choose Revolut for UK online casinos?
It has many benefits, including instant deposits, secure transactions, fee-free options, and compatibility. This way, funds are credited to your casino accounts within seconds. All of this, of course, comes with advanced security features like fingerprint and identity verifications. So don’t worry about identity fraud or stolen money – it’s all protected.
Plus, most casinos do not charge extra for Revolut deposits. In fact, some of the venues even offer one free withdrawal per day. And the cherry on top is that both Revolut and these cases are optimised for mobile use, making the gaming experience as enjoyable as it could be.
How do you set up Revolut for use in UK casinos?
This process is pretty straightforward, but here are the step-by-step instructions:
- Set up your Revolut account and order a physical debit card of your preference – Mastercard or Visa. You can also use the virtual debit card Revolut offers in its app
- At the casino’s cashier (or not method), choose Visa or Mastercard as your preferred transaction method
- Enter your Revolut card details and hit the button to confirm the transaction
- For withdrawals, select the same card and follow the instructions on the screen
It’s that easy! Now, let’s look at the top 7 UK casinos that use Revolut!