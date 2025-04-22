Top 7 casinos in UK that accept Revolut

Revolut, one of the most user-friendly digital banks, has become the favourite among UK casino players. The reason behind it is relatively simple: speed, security, and ease of use.

Yet, one challenge persists: Most casinos do not list Revolut as a direct payment option, even though you can use the Revolut-issued cards (Visa or Mastercard) to deposit or withdraw funds. Similar to all the banking cards, just easier and faster, thereby more convenient.

But which casinos actually take Revolut and have no problem with it? We dug deeper into the issue in this comparison, and here are the top 7 UK casinos that accept Revolut as a payment method. Read on for more.

But first – why choose Revolut for UK online casinos?

It has many benefits, including instant deposits, secure transactions, fee-free options, and compatibility. This way, funds are credited to your casino accounts within seconds. All of this, of course, comes with advanced security features like fingerprint and identity verifications. So don’t worry about identity fraud or stolen money – it’s all protected.

Plus, most casinos do not charge extra for Revolut deposits. In fact, some of the venues even offer one free withdrawal per day. And the cherry on top is that both Revolut and these cases are optimised for mobile use, making the gaming experience as enjoyable as it could be.

How do you set up Revolut for use in UK casinos?

This process is pretty straightforward, but here are the step-by-step instructions:

Set up your Revolut account and order a physical debit card of your preference – Mastercard or Visa. You can also use the virtual debit card Revolut offers in its app At the casino’s cashier (or not method), choose Visa or Mastercard as your preferred transaction method Enter your Revolut card details and hit the button to confirm the transaction For withdrawals, select the same card and follow the instructions on the screen

It’s that easy! Now, let’s look at the top 7 UK casinos that use Revolut!

Mr Vegas Casino

Mr Vegas Casino stands out for its vast game library, offering over 7,500 titles, including slots, table games, video poker, scratch cards, and jackpots. The casino is praised for its generous welcome bonus (100% up to £200 + 11 bonus spins with no wagering requirements), flexible withdrawal limits (up to £10,000), and one fee-free daily withdrawal.

10Bet Casino

10Bet Casino impresses with its user-friendly interface and a wide selection of slots, table games, live casino options, and a comprehensive sportsbook. Revolut users benefit from a low £1 minimum withdrawal and fast processing times (1-2 working days).

SpinYoo Casino

SpinYoo is a player-friendly casino that focuses on slots and jackpots, daily bonuses, and a robust loyalty scheme. Revolut transactions are fee-free, with a £10 minimum withdrawal and lightning-fast processing.

MrQ Casino

MrQ is renowned for its no-wagering bonus policy and a strong selection of slots and bingo rooms. Deposits and withdrawals via Revolut are supported, with a £10 minimum for each. New players receive 100 bonus spins with no wagering requirements.

Queen Vegas Casino

Queen Vegas is designed for mobile players, offering a stylish, mobile-first interface and thousands of games. The welcome bonus is 100% up to £200 plus 100 bonus spins.

Jackpot.com

Jackpot.com is a top choice for lottery and casino enthusiasts. The site supports Revolut for deposits and withdrawals. It offers many games and lottery options and has a reputation for fast payouts and a user-friendly experience.

Casumo Casino

Casumo is a well-established UK casino known for its gamified experience, extensive game selection, and fast Revolut withdrawals. The site offers a competitive welcome bonus and is highly rated for its customer support and mobile compatibility