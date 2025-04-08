Toxin-Free Living Gets a Boost from Pur Waters’ New Bathroom Solution

If you are worried about water quality in your home, you aren’t alone. A 2023 survey from Aquasana found that 70 percent of Americans are concerned about using unfiltered tap water in their homes. Yet while many homeowners and tenants have begun filtering their drinking water, many still use unfiltered showerheads. Because tap water can contain chlorine and other harsh chemicals, unfiltered water in the shower risks stripping moisture from skin and hair. Hard water buildup can cause dry, flaky skin, an irritated scalp, and weakened hair strands. Adding to the problem, many shower filters offered on the market don’t offer effective filtration or are simply inconvenient to install and maintain.

Enter Pur Waters, the ambitious young company whose PurWater™ filtered showerhead brings both high-quality water filtration and convenience to the shower. With a handheld design, several spray modes, and a built-in scalp scrubber, PurWater™ is designed not only for convenience but for customizability, so that you can enjoy a better shower while keeping your skin and scalp healthy and your hair strong.

The Best Showerhead: How PurWater™ Stands Out

The founder of Pur Waters was inspired by her frustration with the showerheads available on the market. “I wanted a showerhead that was not only effective at filtration but also offered versatility,” she recalls. “Something handheld, with adjustable modes to suit different needs and preferences. None of the existing products combined these features… I set out to design a product that would meet these needs without compromising on quality, design, or sustainability, ensuring people could enjoy cleaner, healthier showers while protecting both their skin and the environment.”

The result was the PurWater™ showerhead, which both removes impurities like chlorine from the shower and offers a handheld design with spray modes that can be suited to your individual preferences, whether you are looking for a gentle, relaxing shower to wash away workday stress or a deep cleanse to prepare for success. The built-in scalp scrubber promotes better scalp health and makes it easy to get a deeper clean so that you can leave the shower feeling refreshed.

A Showerhead that’s Health-Conscious and Eco-Conscious

By restoring moisture and nourishment to dry, sensitive skin, the PurWater™ filtered showerhead helps reduce dandruff and hair thinning while soothing an irritated scalp. The showerhead also helps you make sure that your haircare products and skincare are more effective by filtering out contaminants that clog pores and prevent the absorption of skin creams and other beauty products. This is especially helpful if you are struggling with acne, eczema, or other skin issues that are exacerbated by low water quality.

This innovative showerhead also prioritizes environmental responsibility. Pur Waters has thoughtfully designed this product using sustainable and eco-friendly materials, ensuring that your daily shower aligns with your commitment to a greener lifestyle.

Trying PurWater™ Out: A Good Pressure Showerhead You Will Love

Early users of the filtered showerhead have shared testimonials about its impact on their wellness and beauty routines–many of which are shared on the company’s website. “One memorable story,” Pur Waters’ founder recalls, “is from a customer who struggled with itchy, sensitive skin and scalp issues for years. After trying PurWater™, they reached out to say how much the scalp scrubber and filtration had improved their skin health and shower experience. Hearing firsthand how these unique features positively impact people’s lives motivates me.”

To make it easy for new customers to experience the PurWater™ showerhead, Pur Waters offers a 90-day money-back guarantee and a budget-friendly subscription service that delivers automatic filter replacements, ensuring a hassle-free addition to your self-care routine.