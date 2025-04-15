UK Secured Loan Market Sees Growth Amid Rising Consumer Demand

Secured loans remain a reliable option for homeowners who need access to larger borrowing limits with longer repayment terms. By using property as collateral, these loans typically offer more favourable terms than unsecured credit products, making them suitable for high-cost expenses or debt restructuring.

Among the wide range of lenders and brokers, the top secured loan providers in the UK stand out through their ability to tailor financial solutions to different income types, credit backgrounds, and property values. Some prioritise speed and flexibility, while others focus on competitive loan-to-value offerings or low upfront costs.

The list we’ve prepared below highlights 8 top secured loan providers in the UK that consistently meet borrower needs through product diversity, transparent lending criteria, and responsive service models.

1. KIS Finance

Based: Cullompton

KIS Finance operates as a nationwide broker with over a decade of experience in arranging secured lending facilities. Ranking among the top secured loan providers in the UK, the company offers loans sourced from a panel of more than 20 specialist lenders and serves both residential and commercial borrowers. Known for fast completions, KIS Finance can arrange funding in as little as 24 hours for time-sensitive cases. The firm’s customer service model emphasizes direct access to loan advisors, who manage applications from start to finish.

Loan amount: £5,000 to £2.5 million

Repayment term: 3 to 30 years

KIS Finance secured loan key features:

Up to 125% LTV

No valuation or legal fees

Broker fee capped below market average

2. Central Trust

Based: Watford

Central Trust is a non-bank lender that has operated since 1988, specialising in second-charge mortgages and secured loans for homeowners across England and Wales. The company assesses applications using manual underwriting, allowing for greater flexibility than algorithm-based systems. Central Trust supports a wide range of borrower types including self-employed individuals, pensioners, and those on benefits. They offer secured lending solutions for both standard residential properties and buy-to-let portfolios.

Loan amount: Up to £250,000

Repayment term: 3 to 25 years

Central Trust secured loan key features:

Manual underwriting

No hidden broker fees

Supports various income types

3. Ocean Finance

Based: Manchester

Ocean Finance, established in 1991, is a brokerage firm that compares loan options from a panel of over 100 lenders. It has served more than 1.1 million customers across the UK and is particularly well known for offering secured loan options to individuals with less-than-perfect credit profiles. Ocean provides both secured and unsecured products and has received multiple service awards in recent years. Among the top secured loan providers in the UK, it also offers digital tools to allow users to view pre-qualified loan offers online in minutes.

Loan amount: £10,000 to £500,000

Repayment term: 3 to 30 years

Ocean Finance secured loan key features:

Helps poor credit borrowers

Fast online comparisons

Trusted service awards

4. Loanable

Based: Warrington

Loanable is a secured loan broker with access to over 400 loan products through its partner network. It matches borrowers to lenders based on both financial profile and personal circumstances, with particular attention to those underserved by traditional banks. The company is known for flexible underwriting and high-LTV products, including options tailored for joint applicants and the self-employed. Loanable offers soft search tools and does not conduct hard credit checks at the initial inquiry stage.

Loan amount: £10,000 to £1 million

Repayment term: 3 to 30 years

Loanable secured loan key features:

100% LTV options

No initial credit checks

Supports self-employed borrowers

5. StarLoans

Based: London

As one of the top secured loan providers in the UK, StarLoans was established in 1957, offering secured loans tailored to a wide range of financial circumstances. It provides funding for both small and high-value borrowing needs, with products starting at £3,000 and extending to £1.5 million. The company supports second charge mortgages and serves applicants over 21 who own residential property. StarLoans operates both as a direct lender and as an introducer, giving clients access to competitive loan structures through its extended network of financial partners.

Loan amount: £3,000 to £1.5 million

Repayment term: 1 to 30 years

StarLoans secured loan key features:

Loans suited to self-employed income

Second charge loan options

Access to wider lending panel

6. Blueberry Mortgages

Based: Dorchester

Blueberry Specialist Lending operates under the Blueberry Mortgages brand and delivers a wide selection of secured lending solutions. Its services cover residential and buy-to-let lending, second charge mortgages, and bridging finance. The firm works with a broad lender panel and supports applications involving non-standard construction types or complex income sources. Loans are available for nearly all legal purposes, including tax liabilities and lease extensions. Blueberry accepts joint applications even if only one applicant is listed on the property’s title.

Loan amount: From £10,000

Repayment term: Not specified

Blueberry Mortgages secured loan key features:

Flexible eligibility for property and income types

Residential and buy-to-let lending

Loan purposes beyond home improvements

7. The Personal Finance Centre

Based: East Yorkshire

The Personal Finance Centre is a secured loan broker based in Hull, offering tailored borrowing solutions to a national client base. The firm provides access to secured loan products ranging from mid-tier to high-value borrowing, with plans that reach up to 100% loan-to-value. Customers are supported by dedicated advisors throughout the process, and valuations are typically conducted through automated desktop tools. Soft credit searches are used during initial stages to protect applicants’ credit files.

Loan amount: £5,000 to £1 million

Repayment term: 3 to 30 years

The Personal Finance Centre secured loan key features:

Up to 100% LTV available

Soft searches only at enquiry stage

Instant desktop valuations

8. Finamply

Based: Diss

Finamply is a UK-based loan and mortgage broker offering secured lending for home improvement, debt restructuring, and general-purpose borrowing. The firm provides secured loans starting at £10,000 and allows borrowing up to six times the applicant’s income, depending on financial standing. Among the top secured loan providers in the UK, Finamply’s service model focuses on providing a clear overview of available options before any commitment is made.

Loan amount: £10,000 to £500,000

Repayment term: 5 to 35 years

Finamply secured loan key features:

Up to 6× income borrowing

Fixed rates from 4.6%

No impact from soft credit checks

Is a Secured Loan Right for Me?

Secured loans work best for homeowners who need access to higher loan amounts with structured repayment over several years. If you’re planning a large-scale home improvement, consolidating existing debts, or covering major one-off expenses, this type of lending can offer lower interest rates compared to unsecured credit.

The key requirement is collateral – typically your home – which reduces risk for the lender and can improve your borrowing terms. That said, it also means falling behind on repayments carries real consequences. Stability in income and a clear repayment plan are important before committing.

The top secured loan providers in the UK often serve borrowers with varied financial backgrounds, including those with complex income or past credit issues. If you’re looking for flexibility and longer-term borrowing, and you’re comfortable using your property as security, a secured loan can be a solid option for you

How Do I Know If a Secured Loan Makes Sense Long-Term?

Deciding on a secured loan often raises questions beyond just monthly payments. It’s important to consider how the loan fits into your overall financial picture – not just now, but years down the line. This includes thinking about future income stability, potential changes in property value, and how new debt might affect other goals.

Some borrowers turn to a future value calculator to project how their finances might evolve over time, whether they’re planning to save, invest, or manage multiple financial commitments. This kind of planning can highlight whether a secured loan supports long-term stability or adds unnecessary pressure.

Final Thoughts

Secured loans can offer access to larger sums, longer terms, and more flexibility than many other lending options – particularly for homeowners with defined borrowing needs. The top secured loan providers in the UK offer a wide range of products, each with different lending criteria, repayment structures, and levels of support.

But no loan decision should rest on borrowing capacity alone. While these products can open up financial possibilities, they also come with a clear risk: your property is on the line. If your circumstances change and repayments become unmanageable, you could face long-term consequences that affect more than just your credit file.