Why CRE Lending Needs a Marketplace Mindset

From limited networks to platform-driven choice, the CRE finance landscape is undergoing a powerful transformation.

In commercial real estate (CRE) finance, capital has long moved through a tightly held network of lenders, brokers and gatekeepers. But as interest rates remain high, underwriting tightens and liquidity becomes harder to secure, a new force is quietly shifting power in the CRE lending landscape: the marketplace model.

Much like how Airbnb changed the hospitality industry by creating a marketplace where property owners and travelers could transact directly, unlocking options beyond traditional hotels, the same principle is now gaining ground in commercial real estate finance.

Unlike traditional broker channels, which typically rely on a narrow circle of lending partners, CRE loan marketplaces such as CommLoan now offer access to hundreds of nationwide lending institutions, from regional banks and credit unions to private debt funds and agency lenders. This shift brings meaningful change for loan originators and borrowers: a broader field of competition, improved visibility into lending options, and a greater ability to influence the structure and terms of each deal.

Beyond the Old Boys’ Network

Historically, CRE lending has been driven by relationships. Originators built long-standing ties with five to ten trusted lenders, often specializing in a specific property type, deal size, or geography. While this model offered familiarity, it came with a tradeoff – limited optionality, for originators, that meant being boxed into a small pool of lenders whose appetite might shift without notice, risking lost deals or compromised terms. For borrowers, it often meant fewer choices, limited visibility into whether their terms were competitive, and little leverage to negotiate improvements. The result was a process that favored incumbency over optimization.

To understand the impact of this shift, consider how Airbnb broadened the concept of travel accommodation. Suddenly, travelers could book a room in a remote village, a city-center loft, or a family home near a national park, where hotel options were limited or non-existent. This adaptability allowed guests to tailor their stays to their unique needs, whether driven by budget, location, or lifestyle. On the other side of the equation, it created a new role for ‘originators’ of inventory: individual hosts and, eventually, a burgeoning industry of short-term rental managers that optimized listings, pricing and guest experience.

The same shift is now unfolding in CRE lending. With access to more than 700 active lenders, CommLoan significantly expands the range of available quotes – and, more importantly, the diversity of loan structures. Originators and borrowers alike can explore options far beyond the traditional fixed-rate or five-year term. Marketplace lenders may offer interest-only periods, step-down prepayment structures, hybrid ARM products, or non-recourse terms that would be difficult to source through conventional channels.

Loan originators no longer rely on the appetite or risk tolerance of just one or two lenders. Instead, they can submit a deal once and instantly see how different categories of lenders—from local community banks to national credit unions to non-bank lenders—compete on terms, pricing and structure.

Scale Without the One-Size-Fits-All

But scale doesn’t have to mean uniformity. One of the persistent concerns in digitized lending is that scale comes at the expense of nuance. But in CRE finance, nuance is everything. The capital stack for a $2.5M office refinance in Phoenix isn’t the same as a $9M ground-up multifamily project in Raleigh.

In a broader sense, the marketplace approach offers the opportunity to tailor financing solutions more precisely to the nature of the asset and the borrower’s profile. Instead of funneling every deal through the same handful of lender types, the structure allows for thoughtful matching, whether it’s a local bank with a history of backing small-balance retail, a CDFI focused on community development, or a pension-backed capital source seeking long-term stabilized multifamily exposure. The result isn’t just more quotes – it’s a wider array of loan designs, each adapted to unique project requirements, timelines and borrower goals. This preservation of specialization – at scale – helps the marketplace model stand out.

Giving Originators an Edge

Perhaps most notably, the marketplace model is redefining the role of the loan originator. With broader access to lenders and data, originators are no longer limited to the connections they’ve cultivated over time. Instead, they have the tools to operate more like capital advisors—delivering tailored solutions, offering strategic comparisons, and enhancing their credibility through a wider array of financing options.

This value-add becomes clear when technology is used to generate multiple loan offers in one place, allowing originators and borrowers to assess a range of financial outcomes. In some cases, the variation between quotes can be substantial, resulting in interest rate differences, prepayment flexibility, or amortization structures that meaningfully impact long-term cost.

And the impact isn’t limited to borrower economics. For originators, broader lender access means higher close rates, faster time to funding and more repeat business. On average, deals on CommLoan close significantly faster than the industry average. Time, in CRE, is often the difference between a deal made and a deal missed.

The Bottom Line

We’ve seen how the marketplace model brings more transparency, breaks down barriers between borrowers and capital, supports specialization at scale, and redefines the role of originators into strategic advisors. What Airbnb did for travel—making it more flexible, inclusive, and user-led marketplace platforms is beginning to do for commercial lending.

And just like in travel, the winners will be those who know how to use the tools available to offer better experiences, smarter decisions and faster action. The capital is still out there – the question is, who knows how to reach it best?