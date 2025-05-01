An Exclusive Interview with Michelle Staniland: The Secrets to Sustainable Success for Wellness Professionals

Meet Michelle Staniland, co-founder of InsideOut Wellness Academy, who has more than 30 years of experience in personal development. As a teacher, mentor, and guide who genuinely wants to see her students succeed, she has helped countless people step into their power. Michelle loves to see others grow, both personally and professionally. Michelle brings her whole heart to the work, both at her private practice where she specializes in phobias and pain management, and to the supportive learning space she’s built with her business partner Rachael Davies.

Michelle’s students describe her as inspirational, approachable, and deeply knowledgeable. For coaches starting fresh or looking to deepen their skills, Michelle’s wisdom and experience can help them build a purposeful and fulfilling career. In this interview, she talks about her journey, what motivates her, and how InsideOut Wellness is changing countless lives.

Q1: Michelle, thank you for joining us. You’ve dedicated over three decades to mastering personal development and empowering wellness professionals. What originally inspired your transition from personal growth into coaching others on business success within the wellness space?

Michelle Staniland: Honestly, it just felt like the natural next step. Personal development was my own foundation, and I’ve always had this drive to help others grow, too, especially those in the wellness space. I kept meeting amazing, heart-led practitioners who were incredibly gifted, and yet just didn’t have the tools or confidence to turn their passion into a sustainable business. That’s when I realised I could bring together everything I’d learned — from business and training to coaching and healing — to support them in a more holistic, empowering way.

Q2: In many of your teachings, you emphasize the importance of emotional alignment in entrepreneurship. Can you walk us through how you guide therapists to align their inner clarity with external business strategy, especially in the early stages of their practice?

Michelle Staniland: Yes, this is such a big part of what I do. When someone’s just starting out, it’s easy to get caught up in the noise — all the “shoulds” and pressure to have it all figured out. I always bring it back to emotional alignment first. I help them slow down, tune in, and get really honest about where they’re at right now. Not who they were, or who they think they need to become, but who they are in this moment.

We explore what actually matters to them — how they want to work, how they want to feel, and what kind of experience they want to create for others. From that place of inner clarity, the business side starts to feel more natural. It’s not about forcing a strategy to fit — it’s about letting the business reflect who they are. I’m still learning and evolving myself, so I encourage them to treat the process as a journey, not something they have to get “right,” yet something they get to grow through.

Q3: Unlike conventional business schools, InsideOut Wellness Academy seems to champion a slower, more intentional form of growth. What are some ways you encourage clients to embrace sustainability over speed, especially in a culture that glorifies rapid results?

Michelle Staniland: For me, sustainability in business is about building a foundation that can stand the test of time, rather than rushing to hit milestones that might not even align with your true goals. I’ve always believed that growth is a journey, not a race, and that’s something I try to instill in my clients. It’s easy to get swept up in the pressure of quick results, especially when the world around us celebrates instant gratification. I encourage my clients to pause and really tune into what feels right for them in the moment.

I share my own experience, how I’ve learned over the years that true growth often comes from taking the time to integrate what I’m learning and being present with where I am, rather than pushing to reach some external destination. I tell them: it’s not about how fast you grow, it’s about how aligned your growth is with who you are and the kind of life you want to create. When we embrace this slower, more intentional pace, we allow ourselves to make decisions that are grounded in clarity, not stress. That’s what leads to long-lasting, meaningful success.

Q4: In the Medium article, it’s noted that you and Rachael are helping practitioners let go of outdated ideas of success. What are some common myths about building a “successful” wellness business that you believe hold people back?

Michelle Staniland: A lot of the myths I see around building a “successful” wellness business are rooted in external expectations, not what’s true or aligned for the individual. One big myth is that success equals rapid growth or hitting certain financial milestones right away. I’ve seen it myself, and I’ve also fallen into that trap early on, thinking that if I wasn’t growing quickly, I wasn’t doing it right. Over time, though, I’ve learned that true success isn’t measured by how fast you grow or by how much you earn in the short term. It’s about creating something that aligns with your values, your energy, and the kind of impact you want to make.

Another myth is that you need to do everything alone, or that asking for help means you’re not capable. I believe we all need support — whether it’s from mentors, peers, or even clients. I’ve learned so much along the way by being open to learning from others and sharing experiences. That’s what actually creates sustainability and true growth, not just pushing through on your own.

Lastly, there’s this myth that success is about being perfect. I can tell you from experience that perfection doesn’t exist, and chasing it only causes burnout and frustration. It’s about showing up, being authentic, and making progress — even if it’s messy sometimes. Once practitioners realise this and let go of the “perfect” image, they feel so much freer to grow in a way that truly works for them.

Q5: Your Academy seems to bridge both the strategic and deeply human aspects of entrepreneurship. How do you support practitioners who are doing trauma-healing work but feel uncomfortable charging for their services or stepping into visibility as business owners?

Michelle Staniland: I completely understand where they’re coming from, as it’s something I’ve worked through myself. When you’re in the healing space, the line between personal and professional can feel blurred, and stepping into visibility can feel like a challenge. I guide practitioners to recognise that being visible and charging for their work is an important part of creating a sustainable practice. It’s not about being “out there” for the sake of attention, it’s about sharing their gift and making it accessible to those who truly need it.

I help them shift the mindset around money, showing that charging is a way of valuing their time, energy, and expertise. It’s also about respecting the value of the transformation they offer, knowing that when people invest in themselves, they’re more likely to commit to the change. In my experience, visibility and pricing are both parts of being able to continue doing the important work they love — and doing it sustainably. The discomfort is part of the growth process, and it helps them evolve into the business owners they are meant to be.

Q6: As the coaching and therapy industries evolve rapidly, what shifts do you foresee in how wellness professionals will need to market themselves ethically and effectively in the next 3–5 years?

Michelle Staniland: As the wellness industry continues to evolve, I see a shift toward a deeper, more authentic form of marketing. It’s no longer about flashy ads or one-size-fits-all strategies. What matters more than ever is connection — creating real, honest relationships with potential clients and meeting them where they are. People are increasingly seeking more than just a service; they want to connect with someone who resonates with their values and truly understands their journey.

In the next 3–5 years, I think wellness professionals will need to lean into transparency and vulnerability, both in their marketing and in how they show up. It’s about sharing your story, your experiences, and being open about the process — whether it’s the challenges you’ve faced, the lessons you’ve learned, or the ongoing journey of growth. Authenticity is going to be the key to standing out, and it will help professionals build trust, which is essential for long-term success.

Another shift I foresee is a move toward more personalised marketing. With so much noise online, people are craving experiences that feel tailored to them. This means wellness professionals will need to think about how they can offer not just products or services, but deeply individualised experiences that truly serve the unique needs of their clients.

Conclusion



Talking to Michelle Staniland is like getting a gentle nudge toward your best self. This interview leads to the realisation that she’s real, grounded, and speaks with the kind of clarity that only comes from lived experience. She has helped so many people learn new skills and believe in themselves again. Michelle combines wisdom with warmth, and structure with soul. She knows the challenges of building a wellness practice because she’s faced them herself. But instead of pushing through alone, she chose to rise and bring others with her. That’s what makes her special. Her story shows that it’s not just about gaining a qualification. It’s about building a life and business that feel true to who you are.

