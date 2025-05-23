Cost of Living Pressures Reshape UK Travel Habits

The ongoing cost of living crisis has seen the country tighten its belt, with holidays no exception. The rising price of essentials has seen some opt for shorter trips, budget destinations, and even postpone holidays altogether.

Below, we’ll explore how travel choices have been affected and how you can utilise travel deals and flexible bookings without breaking the bank.

Shorter Holidays, Tighter Budgets

From 2022 to 2023, the average length of domestic Irish holidays decreased from three to 2.4 nights. International travel remains popular, but Irish holidaymakers are becoming more budget-conscious, taking longer to research options, and more likely to travel to cheaper destinations.

The good news is that Ireland’s airports are well-connected with inexpensive European and North African destinations. Many sunny cities are a short direct flight away from Dublin, Cork, Shannon, and Ireland West Knock Airport.

Choosing Value Over Luxury

You don’t need to stay in a five-star hotel and dine in Michelin-starred restaurants to have a great holiday. There are dozens of locations offering a mix of vibrant nightlife, warm weather, and impressive scenery to pick from.

Benidorm holidays have long been a firm favourite thanks to their easy access for Irish tourists. It’s long had a reputation as a party resort, with dozens of bars and clubs lining the strip, but it also boasts golden sand beaches and clear waters at Levante and Poniente. Benidorm is less expensive than other Spanish destinations like San Sebastian, Puerto Banus, and even Tenerife.

Travel Hacks to Save Money

There are several methods for saving euros on holiday. One of the easiest is to pack light and avoid taking check-in luggage. Checking in a suitcase or two often contributes to higher ticket prices, so skip it for savings and a smoother travel experience.

Once you arrive at your destination, take advantage of public transportation. Local buses, trains, and trams are much less expensive than taxis and rental cars. Some cities offer day passes and group tickets for savings on public transport.

Consider travelling during the shoulder season, between the off-peak school holidays. You’ll benefit from fewer crowds at tourist attractions and cheaper tickets. Destinations in hot countries like Greece or Egypt may have more pleasant temperatures in the spring or autumn, without the extreme heat that makes outside activities difficult.

The Importance of Flexible Booking Policies

When booking your flights and hotel, look for flexible booking policies that allow changes or cancellations after you’ve paid for no extra cost or a small fee. If your flights are cancelled or delayed due to weather conditions or infrastructure problems, or work gets in the way, your plans will be thrown up in the air.

Planning With Purpose: Shifting Mindsets in Travel Decision-Making

The financial squeeze has not only altered where and how people travel, but also why they travel. Increasingly, Irish holidaymakers are seeking trips that offer meaningful experiences, personal fulfilment, and good value for money—rather than luxury for its own sake.

This has led to a rise in “slow travel”, where tourists spend more time in fewer destinations to better absorb the culture and reduce costs. Travellers are also prioritising activities that offer emotional or educational value—like food tours, hiking, or visiting historical sites—over expensive, tourist-heavy excursions.

Travel is becoming more intentional. People are planning trips around personal milestones, family reunions, or wellness goals, rather than just seasonal getaways. Budget-friendly doesn’t mean compromising on quality; instead, consumers are becoming more discerning, looking for trips that offer rich experiences at a fair price.

For businesses and travel providers, this means it’s more important than ever to highlight authenticity, flexibility, and added value in your offers, whether it’s through curated local experiences, package deals, or loyalty programmes that reward long-term planning and savvy shopping.