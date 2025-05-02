Amid ongoing global uncertainty, investors are once again turning to gold as a safe haven. Economic volatility, shifting trade policies under President Trump, and persistent inflationary pressures have all contributed to a sharp rise in gold prices. Since early 2024, the price per ounce has surged from around £1,620 to more than £2,400 in April 2025 — an increase that reflects rising investor demand for stability.

Historically, gold performs well during periods of market stress, offering a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. Today’s climate — marked by unpredictable policy decisions and geopolitical risk — has reaffirmed gold’s reputation as a reliable store of value. As markets continue to react to external shocks, it’s likely that gold will remain in the spotlight for the foreseeable future.

Rather than a speculative play, gold is often seen as a long-term store of value. It doesn’t yield interest, but for many, it offers reassurance during volatile periods. Whether it’s ‘wise’ to invest now really depends on individual objectives and risk appetite, but clearly gold is once again playing a central role in portfolio diversification strategies.

In terms of access, it’s never been easier. Many investors choose to buy physical gold online — in the form of coins or bars — from trusted dealers. These can be delivered or professionally stored. The key is transparency, pricing, and trust: knowing where your gold is, and that you can sell it back when needed. That’s what most people want.

Gold isn’t a get-rich-quick asset. It’s about wealth preservation over time. And in the UK, certain gold coins such as the Britannia or the Sovereign are not only VAT free but also exempt from Capital Gains Tax — which is a huge benefit for private investors.

Gold isn’t a magic bullet, but for those looking for stability, it’s got a great track record of providing exactly that for more than 2,000 years.