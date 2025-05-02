Gurhan Kiziloz Opens Up on ADHD and Positioning Nexus International for $1.45B

Gurhan Kiziloz runs his businesses with a focus on instinct and speed rather than traditional structures and detailed plans. As the founder of Nexus International, he has built his company by moving quickly and embracing risks others might avoid. This style has directly shaped the growth of Nexus International and its various brands, notably Megaposta, which earned $400 million in revenue in 2024. Kiziloz himself has reached a net worth estimated at $700 million, with Nexus International projecting revenues of approximately $1.45 billion by 2025.

At the heart of Kiziloz’s philosophy is momentum, constant forward movement. He prefers making swift decisions, committing substantial resources promptly, and adjusting course as situations develop. Rather than mapping out detailed, long-term strategies, he sees business growth as something fluid and responsive. For him, financial setbacks are part of doing business, providing lessons rather than reasons to doubt his approach. Adaptability, therefore, becomes central, enabling him to handle uncertainty without losing pace.

This emphasis on rapid progress sets a particular rhythm within his teams. Kiziloz expects his employees to keep up with the fast flow of his ideas and decisions. Yet he also recognizes that such speed can create challenges for those who must manage details and structure. To balance this, he delegates day-to-day operational responsibilities to trusted colleagues. Through this arrangement, he maintains the flexibility of his broader strategy, while still preserving the necessary stability in daily operations.

Kiziloz has often mentioned ADHD as a significant influence on his working methods, describing it as integral rather than limiting. He believes that ADHD helps him stay engaged with numerous projects simultaneously, swiftly absorbing information and quickly reacting to new developments. Instead of working against these characteristics, he incorporates them into his leadership approach. As a result, his businesses remain dynamic, favoring responsiveness over rigidity.

His motivation, as he describes it, comes from within. Rather than focusing on external praise or criticism, he is driven primarily by personal ambitions. Chief among these is achieving global financial success and joining the ranks of the world’s most financially successful figures. The growth of Nexus International and Megaposta serves as practical indicators of his progress toward these long-term aspirations.

Ultimately, Kiziloz’s leadership approach differs notably from conventional corporate strategies. Rather than relying on slow and steady planning, he chooses decisiveness, rapid adaptation, and a willingness to embrace uncertainty. This unique blend of speed and flexibility has come to define his career, shaping his businesses and driving continued growth.