Planning a group golf trip in the UK? Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, organising a mates’ getaway, or simply chasing the best fairways the Borders offer, Berwick-upon-Tweed should be at the top of your list. This coastal gem on the English-Scottish border offers more than great golf. With stunning scenery, boutique stay, and historic charm, it’s a golfer’s paradise where every tee-off feels like part of a holiday.

This guide will show you how to plan one of the best group golf trips in the UK. We’ll focus on golf courses near Berwick upon Tweed, where to stay, and how to add that little bit of luxury without blowing the budget.

Why Choose Berwick for Your Group Golf Trip

Berwick-upon-Tweed is ideal for a group golf trip because it offers a rare combination: high-quality golf, peaceful surroundings, and easy access from major cities like Edinburgh and Newcastle. The town has historical character, charming coastal paths, sea views, and relaxed dining spots. It is perfect for golfers who appreciate more than just the game.

You won’t find crowded resort chaos here. Instead, you’ll enjoy a blend of traditional golf clubs, scenic coastal fairways, and just enough nightlife to entertain the group.

Top Golf Courses Near Berwick upon Tweed

One of the highlights of planning a golf trip to Berwick is the range of top-tier courses nearby. Whether you’re a scratch golfer or just along for the laughs, there’s something for every skill level.

Magdalene Fields Golf Club

Berwick’s own golf course, Berwick upon Tweed, offers stunning views of the North Sea and Holy Island. It’s welcoming for all levels and ideal for kicking off your trip.

Goswick Golf Club

A true links gem, this championship golf club near Berwick has hosted Open qualifiers and is just a short drive from town. It’s perfect for serious golfers wanting to experience traditional links play.

Rob Roy Boutique Accommodation is pleased to partner with Goswick Golf Club to offer a golf stay and play packages. This premier golf package is ideal for those seeking comfort and memorable golf experiences.

Eyemouth Golf Club

Famous for its cliff-top par-3 6th hole, Eyemouth combines panoramic views with dramatic challenges. It is ideal for group photos and unforgettable moments.

The Hirsel Golf Club

Located in Coldstream, this picturesque parkland course offers a more relaxed round nestled amidst mature woodlands. It’s a top choice for changing pace mid-trip.

Don’t miss Berwick-on-Tweed Golf Club for those seeking a remarkable golfing experience. It’s one of the most iconic courses in the region.

Boutique Comfort in the Heart o f Berwick-Upon-Tweed

Your stay can make or break a group golf trip. You want something stylish, central, and flexible. That’s where Rob Roy Boutique Accommodation comes in.

Rob Roy is a boutique hotel on a peaceful and picturesque riverside. It features beautifully designed rooms and a self-check-in process, making it ideal for groups seeking privacy and comfort. The hotel’s central location allows your group to easily explore the historic charm of Berwick after a day on the golf course.

Premium Local Accom modation for Group Golf Packages

Enjoy the exclusive stay and play golf packages at Rob Roy, developed in partnership with . This package is perfect for groups of golf enthusiasts seeking a beautiful experience that blends luxurious accommodations with access to an exclusive golf course in the area.

How to Add a Touch of Luxury (Without the Hefty Price Tag)

Luxury doesn’t have to mean five-star resorts. Here’s how to elevate your trip:

● Dine at local gems : Try Audela for fine dining or The Barrels for a relaxed pub evening.

● Book tee times in advance with extras : Many golf clubs near Berwick offer golf packages, including food, buggies, or drinks.

● Group transport : Hire a minibus so no one needs to drive. It’s safer and more fun.

● Add a non-golf day : Explore Holy Island, coastal paths, or the local market.

Planning Tips for a Smooth Group Golf Holiday

A group golf trip requires coordination. Here’s how to make it hassle-free:

1. Start early : Book golf courses near Berwick upon Tweed and accommodation well in advance, especially in peak seasons.

2. Use shared apps : Organise plans and costs with WhatsApp or Google Docs.

3. Mix skill levels : Choose courses that are enjoyable for everyone.

4. Have a flexible schedule : Leave time for spontaneous pub stops and lazy mornings.

A group golf getaway to Berwick-upon-Tweed provides more than just 18 holes. It’s the best way to bond with friends, discover the coastline, and savour boutique comforts.

With a mix of top-rated golf courses near Berwick-upon-Tweed and a charming stay at Rob Roy, it’s an ideal place to begin your getaway. Add exclusive stay and play golf packages, and it becomes the perfect recipe for one of the finest group golf trips in the UK.