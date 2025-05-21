Nomad Launches New European eSIM Plans for Hassle-Free Travel

Santa Clara, CA 21st May 2025 – Nomad, the global eSIM marketplace and business line of LotusFlare, today announced a refreshed suite of European eSIM data plans that deliver instant, contract-free connectivity in more than 40 countries across the continent.

The launch widens Nomad’s portfolio of pay-as-you-go mobile data products and addresses the high roaming costs that still affect millions of international travellers.

Nomad’s new European line-up includes:

Extensive Coverage: Access to high-speed data in over 40 European countries, including popular destinations like France, Germany, Italy, and Spain

Flexible Data Options: Plans range from 1GB for short trips to 50GB for extended stays and multi-destinations, with prices starting as low as USD $0.96/GB

Easy Activation: Users can purchase and activate their eSIMs through the Nomad app or website, ensuring connectivity upon arrival

No Hidden Fees: All plans are prepaid, eliminating unexpected charges and providing transparency

Long-Stay Options: 90, 180, and 365-day passes aimed at business travellers, study-abroad students and digital nomads.

“Travelling should be about discovering new places, not hunting for Wi-Fi or worrying about bill shock,” said Sam Gadodia, Chief Executive Officer of Nomad. “Our updated European plans give travellers transparent pricing, 4G/5G speeds and the freedom to top up only when they need more data.”

Tackling roaming fees

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission notes that international roaming charges can reach US $20 per MB on some networks – equivalent to US $20,000 per gigabyte.

Nomad’s prepaid eSIMs eliminate these fees: travellers pay once in advance and monitor usage in real time inside the Nomad app or on getnomad.app.

Transparent pricing and simple activation

Plans start at US $0.96 per GB. After purchase, customers install the eSIM by scanning a QR code; the service activates automatically on arrival in Europe. No physical SIM swap or passport registration is required.

Limited-time launch incentive

Nomad offers a 30 per cent introductory discount on all European plans to mark the launch. The promotion is valid for one purchase per account until 23:59 PST on 31 August 2025 and can be redeemed with the code NOMADEUROPE30 at checkout.

Louis Sim, Marketing Manager at Nomad, added: “Whether you’re visiting Paris for a weekend or road-tripping across several countries, these plans were created to keep you online at affordable/competitively priced local rates while maintaining full control of your spending.”