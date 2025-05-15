OT Cybersecurity Failures Cost UK £44bn Over 5 Years

Cyber threats are growing in complexity, and organisations with industrial or operational technology (OT) systems are increasingly at risk. Failure to address these threats can lead to significant financial damage. According to insurance broker Howden, UK companies have incurred around £44 billion in losses over the past five years due to cyber-attacks—primarily through data theft and email breaches.

Businesses must now prioritise cybersecurity in OT settings to prevent future losses and ensure operational resilience.

From speaking with 97% of their customer base across industry sectors, including manufacturing, the sciences, and food and beverage, IDS-INDATA has identified the seven most critical OT security challenges businesses must address before becoming million-pound problems.

The seven challenges have been ranked by Ryan Cooke, Chief Information Security Officer at IDS-INDATA, in terms of urgency, with the rapid evolution of cyberattacks becoming the most significant concern for the industry.

Cyberattacks are evolving faster than you can keep up – and ransomware leads the charge.

According to The IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024*, the average cost of the UK’s most disruptive breach or attack in the last 12 months for medium and large businesses is £3.58 million. As cybercriminals refine their tactics, Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) has emerged as a formidable weapon for attackers, facilitating bypassing security measures.

IDS-INDATA found that ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Cybercriminals are leveraging AI to create malware capable of real-time adaptation to evade detection. The analysis revealed that ransomware threats impacted 34% of businesses in 2023, which rose to 42% in 2024.

IDS-INDATA advises that industries update and patch systems regularly while limiting system exposure to the Internet and other networks. The speed at which attack methods evolve makes waiting to update your defences risky. Proactively invest in the latest threat detection systems to spot ransomware attempts before they escalate.

Unresolved vulnerabilities in OT systems are an open door for attackers.

Despite increasing awareness, many industrial networks run on outdated and unpatched systems, exposing critical infrastructure to high-risk cyber threats. Unpatched systems are reported to be responsible for 60% of OT cyber incidents*.

Most cyber-attacks involve previously disclosed vulnerabilities for which patches were released (often years ago) but not applied by customers. We know OT is a different environment from IT, so where patches cannot be used, mitigation must be considered an alternative.

Without prompt action, these gaps can lead to devastating cyber incidents that shut down operations and cause substantial financial losses. This is why regularly conducting a full audit of your OT systems is critical to patching every known vulnerability.

You can’t protect what you don’t know exists – Lack of visibility can spell disaster.

Without visibility over your connected OT devices, it’s impossible to secure them. Attackers can exploit blind spots in your network to gain entry unnoticed. It’s advisable to deploy asset discovery tools that provide a real-time map of all devices on your network and continually monitor for new or rogue connections.

Unidentified assets often remain unpatched and could be connected to the Internet, highlighting the importance of maintaining an up-to-date list of assets.

The explosion of connected devices: More devices, more vulnerabilities.

As more IoT and smart devices are integrated into industrial networks, the complexity of securing them grows exponentially. Each new device can introduce vulnerabilities that attackers can exploit.

IDS-INDATA recommends that industries establish a security framework that prioritises protecting high-risk devices and securing devices at the outset of their deployment. It pays to create a dedicated OT cybersecurity policy and enforce it across devices, ensuring strict standards for security and compliance.

Cyberattacks in OT aren’t just financial – they can disrupt critical infrastructure and endanger lives.

A breach in OT environments can cause financial loss, shut down entire production lines, or, in extreme cases, endanger lives. These far-reaching consequences require organisations to prepare for more than just data theft. Industries must establish a resilient incident response plan that prioritises operational continuity and safeguards human safety.

Failing to meet evolving regulatory requirements can cost you big – and fast.

With cybersecurity regulations like NIS 2, ISA/IEC 62443, and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) becoming more stringent, failing to comply can have severe financial and reputational consequences. It can even result in massive fines that exceed millions in legal costs and reputational damage. Conduct a compliance audit against the latest regulations to ensure your OT systems meet the requirements.

Without a cybersecurity-aware workforce, all the technology in the world won’t save you.

Human error, such as misconfigured security controls or inadequate monitoring and threat detection, can cost businesses millions and remains one of the most significant vulnerabilities in OT security. In fact, according to IBM*, organisations with severe or high-level staffing shortages experience an average of £1.39 million in higher breach costs, highlighting the impact of limited cybersecurity expertise.

Therefore, investing in cybersecurity awareness training for your OT teams is critical. Building a security-first culture significantly reduces the risk of human error and insider threats.

Don’t wait until it’s too late – Act now to protect your critical OT infrastructure.

Ryan Cooke, Chief Information Security Officer at IDS-INDATA, comments:

“The threat landscape facing OT is evolving at an unprecedented pace. To stay ahead, organisations must – at the very minimum – tackle these seven urgent challenges head-on. Proactively addressing these points will help significantly reduce the risk of compromise, protect critical infrastructure, ensure compliance, and safeguard against potentially severe disruptions.”