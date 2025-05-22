Resilience and Reflection on the Camino Influence Business Mindsets

The most profound business lessons are often learnt outside of the office, where we least expect them. Taking a break from the mundane, out of the comfort zone, can bring some new perspectives and teach skills that can later be applied back in the corporate environment. Today, we will look at an experience that’s known for doing just that – walking the Camino de Santiago.

The power of radical simplification

On the Camino, all you have to do is simply walk from A to B, with nothing but a backpack on you. The pilgrims quickly grasp the importance of minimalism on this journey. Every single item in their backpack is weighted, both literally and figuratively, usually multiple times. Non-essentials, which initially were thought to be vital, become burdensome weight that needs to be left behind. And, with well-known travel agencies like Orbis Ways taking care of the logistics, all they have to do is follow the roadmap forward.

In business, this translates directly into adopting lean operations, where inefficient processes are decluttered and a sharper focus on the key goals is adapted. It’s about rigorously identifying and eliminating the bottlenecks from your “backpack”, such as unnecessary meetings, redundant tasks that can be automated, overly complex operations that could be simplified. Stripping back to essentials only is where the real agility and efficiency comes from.

Building unlikely alliances

Camino de Santiago has a large and powerful community that can inspire many. Strangers from vastly different backgrounds, diverse cultures, and varied professions come together on a single path, to reach the same goal. But, they have a shared experience of communal dormitories and similar challenges, like enduring blisters and fatigue. The sense of togetherness and support is featured in all Caminos, whether it’s the popular Camino Frances and Camino Portugues routes or the lesser-known Fishermans Trail.

As you find yourself relying on people from completely different backgrounds, who you would never normally come into contact with, an important lesson comes to life. In business, traditional networking and formal events are usually prioritised, but authentic collaborations are always invaluable. Not just that, as a company owner, you must learn to rely and put your trust in others, even when you least expect it.

Resilience is non-negotiable

No pilgrim, regardless of preparation, completes the Camino unaffected by unforeseen challenges. Sudden, drenching downpours can soak spirits and gear. Agonising blisters, a common companion in walking holidays, can slow down even the most determined progress. Unexpected trail closures introduce frustrating detours in remote stretches, making the final stop further away than you thought. Success truly hinges on the pilgrims’ adaptability and perseverance, but that’s where the true champions stand out.

The business world mirrors this unpredictable environment. Companies constantly face volatile market shifts, disruptive global supply chain issues, aggressive competitor actions or unforeseen internal crises. The ability to adapt and problem-solve effectively under pressure, all while trying to maintain team morale, is paramount. Setbacks are inevitable, but if you stay resilient and adapt a solution-oriented mindset, this will become your competitive advantage.

The Camino mindset for business

The ancient paths of the Camino de Santiago, therefore, can teach far more than just navigation or physical endurance. This relatively straightforward exercise comes with mental challenges and meaningful experiences that go hand-in-hand with the business world.