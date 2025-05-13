The best business VoIP system in the UK just got better

Horizon VoIP is a feature packed, cloud-based hosted phone system. This highly regarded business VoIP system suits every type and size of company whether there is just one user or many. Adapting to operate in multiple locations, the Gamma Horizon system is ideal for businesses that have mobile or hybrid workers.

Recently, Gamma partnered with Cisco to provide a unified communications solution known as Webex. Combining the Gamma Horizon platform with Cisco Webex will strengthen the offering from Gamma. Along with industry-leading technology, this newly formed platform will suit businesses of all sizes.

MF Telecom Services has been a Gamma partner for over a decade. Freddie Morgan, an engineer at the company, commented, “This partnership with Cisco is great news for Gamma. They’ve always had a robust phone system, but now they have access to Cisco’s feature-rich voice application, which will make their offering even stronger.”

Gamma Horizon has over 20 years of expertise in the industry. As such, it is a trusted communication solution for businesses of all sizes. Combined with the Cisco Webex platform, this new solution is set to become an industry leader.

Webex for Gamma will be available through Gamma partners such as MF Telecom Services.

How will it work?

Designed with all sizes of businesses in mind, this integration will enable access to enhanced communication capabilities.

Horizon with Webex:

This solution blends the Gamma Horizon Voice platform with Cisco’s Webex. Specifically designed for businesses to enhance their communication experience, it replaces the Gamma Collaborate application.

Key Features:

o Integrates voice, video, messaging and file sharing into one platform.

o Flexibility to connect to the platform from various devices and locations (office, home, on the go). Teams can connect anytime, anywhere.

o Security and reliability with end-to-end encryption and industry-standard compliance.

Benefits:

o Enhanced productivity and collaboration among teams.

o Scalability: Easily adaptable to meet the changing needs of your business.

o Agile responses to customer needs.

o Improved communication for businesses of all sizes.

o Cost Efficiency: Reduces operational costs with calls to UK landlines and mobiles included.

o Seamless Integration: Works effortlessly with existing business applications and tools.

Gamma Collaborate (UC One) Retirement:

Gamma will officially retire the original Collaborate (UC One) service on the 30th of June 2025. Any existing users will need to migrate to Horizon Webex.

Combining Cisco’s leading collaboration technology with Gamma’s extensive expertise in voice, connectivity, and managed services offers a great solution for businesses. Speak to a trusted Gamma partner like MF Telecom Services Ltd today. Or download the free Cisco Webex for Horizon App User Guide.