UK SMEs Embrace Cautious Lending Strategies Amid Economic Uncertainty

According to a report in the online business magazine Business Matters, many SMEs are repaying debts at levels 20 times and higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. It has prompted the Department of Business and Trade to issue a statement that confirms the lack of pressure on lenders to offer lower loan prices.

High Street banks have reported that lending levels to SMEs are £7 million lower than they were 12 months ago. The government-backed British Business Bank (BBB) recently stated that just 43% of SMEs were granted access to loans in the 2nd quarter of 2024, 7% less than the 50% during the 4th quarter of 2023.

Major Banks Losing SME Loan Market Share

Many entrepreneurs and business owners looking to borrow money are now turning away from the major banking networks. As a result, the high street banking sector now only services 40% of the UK SME lending market. It was 90% back in 2008. Challenger banks and other non-banking alternative finance companies, now service the other 60% of the SME loan sector.

Call for Regulation Redirecting Borrowers to the Digital Alternate Finance Sector

The managing director of one of the challenger banks (ThinCats), Ravi Anand, says that SMEs that take out debt finance are seven times more likely to expand rather than go broke. Given that SMEs form the backbone of the British economy, it’s so important they have access to the finance they need.

Anand has advocated for regulations to force the major banks to steer borrowers to the growing alternative finance lending network. Meanwhile, the traditional banking network is set on tightening its lending criteria even further, making it more difficult for SMEs to find the money they need. So the type of regulation being proposed by Anand for startups and expansion is critical.

The Role of SMEs on the Global Stage

So far, the SMEs we’ve referred to above are UK based. However the importance of SMEs to other national economies stretches worldwide. Take the U. S., for example:

SMEs account for up to 99.9% of business.

SMEs employ 47.1% of the U.S. workforce – that’s 60.6 million.

SMEs contribute 43.5% of the total GDP.

SMEs pay 39% of the total U.S. private payroll.

The data above is according to Investopedia. In the U.S., SMEs are companies that employ up to 500 people.

SMEs in South Africa don’t account for as much of the country’s GDP as the U.S., but at 34%, it is still a very significant amount. SMEs employ 60% of the working population.

Australian SMEs are classed as businesses that employ less than 200 people. In Australia, SMEs, too, play a key role in the country’s economy. Similar to the U.S., they account for over 98% of all business activity, employing 70% of the national workforce. They generate $500 of revenue, which translates to approximately one-third of the country’s GDP.

SMEs in New Zealand are responsible for 97% of all business transactions in Aotearoa – the Māori name for New Zealand, which translates as “Land of the Long White Cloud.” They employ over 679,000 people or 29.3% of the working population. NZ’s SMEs generate over 25% of GDP.

SMEs Must Borrow Smartly

As can be seen from the various examples shown above, SMEs are vital to every country’s economy. It is therefore crucial that they must not only survive but must prosper. To do that, they need to have access to funding, either via secured or unsecured business loans, or lines of credit.

Even though the alternative finance sector has expanded dramatically over the last decade, many SMEs still try the traditional banking networks as their first port of call when seeking loans. It’s something that needs to change.

Banks are ponderously slow when it comes to approving business loan applications, and time is often of the essence when it comes to SME survival. Also, with ever-tightening restrictions, banks are turning down more loan applications than they are approving.

Business Loan Tendering Sites – The Smart Way to Obtain a Business Loan

Digital, alternative finance business loan tendering platforms, also referred to as loan brokering or comparison sites are the smart way to go. This is why:

The application process is not only simple, but it can be completed online. No need for a face-to-face meeting.

The application approval process is fast. Often completed within 24 hours.

You’re given multiple loan offers (often as many as 20) to compare.

The approval rate is significantly better than that of traditional banks.

These platforms put you firmly in the driving seat. They are not the source of the money. They are the middlemen, but their services are don’t cost you anything. They give you the chance to make smart loan decisions based on what aligns best with your business needs and goals.