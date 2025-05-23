UK’s Favourite Road Trip Routes Announced Ahead of Bank Holiday Getaway

Spring 2025 has brought an extraordinary spell of sunshine across the UK*, with some regions seeing barely more than a few rainy days. April was officially declared the sunniest on record*, and with May maintaining the same bright outlook, many are seizing the upcoming Bank Holiday to head off on scenic adventures.

To help make the most of the good weather, car sharing platform Turo has unveiled a list of the top UK road trip routes. With nearly 20 million trips predicted to take place over the weekend**, routes like the Seven Sisters and The Peaks offer the perfect combination of iconic views and peaceful detours from the usual traffic hotspots.

Turo is also giving travellers the option to level up their ride – from stylish cars to convertibles perfect for sunny days, or vehicles equipped with upgraded sound systems for the ultimate driving soundtrack.

Rory Brimmer, Managing Director of car sharing marketplace Turo UK, said:

“We have been incredibly lucky with the weather so far this spring and it’s no surprise that people want to make the most of it. There are some fantastic spots in the UK to drive through, with everything from castles to coastlines to enjoy in the hopefully sunny weather.

With Turo, you have the freedom to discover these road trips on your own terms, whether it’s a leisurely drive through the rolling Cotswolds or the rugged views of Snowdonia. These road trips offer stunning driving experiences alongside the freedom to come and go as you please, with no worries about disrupted train schedules or rural taxi services.”

Turo’s Top 5 UK Bank Holiday Road Trips

The Cotswolds Circuit, Gloucestershire

While not exactly a secret, some things are a familiar favourite for a reason, and the Cotswolds certainly fit this bill. Offering one of England’s most charming landscapes, with honey-coloured stone villages nestled among gently rolling hills. For this trip, start in Broadway, often called the ‘Jewel of the Cotswolds’, before meandering through Stow-on-the-Wold, Lower Slaughter, and Bourton-on-the-Water. Each village offers its own unique charm, from antique shops and artisanal food markets to traditional pubs serving local ales. Taking in Daylesford on the way to Moreton-in-Marsh creates a near loop you can tackle in around an hour, perfect for a Sunday drive.

Bank holiday tip: Avoid the crowds by setting off early and discovering the lesser-known villages like Asthall and Swinbrook, where time seems to have stood still.

The South Downs Coastal Route, Sussex & Hampshire

Starting from Brighton, this route takes you along the stunning South Downs coastline, offering spectacular views of the Seven Sisters chalk cliffs before reaching the charming seaside town of Eastbourne. Continuing on to historic Hastings, with its old town and fishing quarter, you then follow the coast to Rye, one of England’s best-preserved medieval towns. This journey, taking around two hours, offers a breathtaking view, just look out for the ramblers!

See it in style: The Porsche 911 Targa 4 convertible on Turo offers the perfect balance of performance and comfort for this coastal adventure. With the roof down, you’ll feel the refreshing sea breeze while having enough power to tackle the rolling hills of the South Downs.

Bank holiday bonus: The beach at Birling Gap offers a quieter alternative to the busier Brighton and Eastbourne beaches, with stunning views of the Seven Sisters cliffs.

The Norfolk Coast Path, East Anglia

This route takes you along Norfolk’s stunning coastline, starting from the Victorian resort of Hunstanton and following the coast to the picturesque town of Wells-next-the-Sea. Along the way, you’ll pass through the Holkham National Nature Reserve, home to diverse wildlife and expansive sandy beaches. Continue to Blakeney Point, famous for its seal colonies, before ending your journey in the charming coastal town of Cromer. With just over an hour of driving time, this trip leaves plenty of time to explore these coastal towns.

Bank holiday tip: Visit Holkham Beach in the early morning to experience one of the UK’s most beautiful stretches of sand without the crowds.

The Peak District Explorer, Derbyshire

For those starting their trip in the North West, this route takes you into the heart of the Peak District National Park. Visit the charming spa town of Buxton, before driving through the dramatic landscapes of Winnats Pass and exploring the historic Chatsworth House. The route offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage, with plenty of opportunities for stops at traditional villages like Castleton and Bakewell (home to the famous Bakewell Tart). This drive, taking around an hour from Buxton offers a fantastic balance of quaint towns and rugged landscapes.

Mountain master: The Land Rover Range Rover Velar on Turo is the ultimate companion for this adventure, offering the capability to handle any terrain while providing a commanding view of the Peak District’s breathtaking scenery. Its spacious interior means plenty of room for hiking gear, picnic supplies, and anything else you might need for a perfect day in the national park.

Bank holiday tip: Visit Thor’s Cave for spectacular views and a less crowded hiking experience than the more popular Mam Tor.

The North Wales Adventure, Snowdonia

Best for: Mountains, castles, and adrenaline activities

Starting from the historic city of Chester, this route takes you into the heart of Snowdonia National Park. Visit the imposing Conwy Castle before driving through the dramatic mountain landscapes towards Betws-y-Coed and Beddgelert. For those seeking adventure, the area offers everything from mountain biking and hiking to zip-lining at Zip World Velocity, the fastest zip line in the world. At around two hours, this trip allows you to take in both mountain and sea views in one day.

Bank holiday tip: Take the less-travelled A4086 from Capel Curig to Llanberis for some of the most spectacular mountain views in the UK.