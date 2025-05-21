Wealth Management Near Me: Ken Lako Reveals Key Trends Reshaping Trust Services

Trust services are undergoing a transformation, and Members Trust Company (MTC) is at the forefront of this evolution. According to President and CEO Ken Lako, several key trends are reshaping how wealth management is delivered at the local level.

“The trust business is evolving faster than most people realize,” Lako says. “Clients are demanding more personalized attention, greater transparency, and better integration of technology without losing the human connection.”

One unmistakable trend is the growing need for specialized expertise in areas previously underserved by traditional wealth management firms. MTC has positioned itself to address this gap by developing capabilities around complex family situations.

“We’ve built specific expertise in areas like special needs trusts and estate planning for blended families,” Lako notes. “These aren’t just niche services anymore – they’re increasingly mainstream needs that many local providers simply aren’t equipped to handle.”

The company’s focused approach to these specialized areas has contributed to its recognition as one of America’s Most Advisor-Friendly Trust Companies for 2025.

Another significant shift is the accessibility of sophisticated trust services. With an average account size of $750,000, MTC makes comprehensive trust management available to a broader range of clients than traditionally served by elite trust companies.

This accessibility stems partly from the company’s unique structure as the nation’s first chartered trust company completely owned by credit unions. This heritage shapes MTC’s approach to fees, which range from 0.45% for the first $2 million to 0.20% for amounts over $10 million, with delegated trusts adding just 0.05% at each tier.

“Our credit union background gives us a fundamentally different perspective,” Lako explains. “We’re built to serve members rather than maximize profits, which translates into more transparent pricing and services designed around client needs rather than what generates the highest margins.”

Technology has also transformed what’s possible in local trust services. MTC has invested in advanced trust accounting systems and continues to reinvest in new technologies to better serve partners and clients, enabling the company to process new trusts in just one to three days upon receipt of required information.

“We’ve embraced technology, but not at the expense of personal relationships,” says Lako. “The goal is to use digital tools to enhance human connections, not replace them.”

This balance of technology and personal touch reflects MTC’s approach to wealth management, which has consistently emphasized execution and results.

“Execution is often an overused word in business,” Lako acknowledges. “But in wealth management, it’s the difference between good intentions and actual results. Our disciplined process consistently yields positive returns for clients.”

MTC’s team reflects this dual focus on technical expertise and personal service. The company employs professionals with JDs, LLMs, CFAs, CFPs, and CTFAs who bring sophisticated capabilities to client relationships while maintaining accessibility.

“What sets us apart is making complex issues understandable,” Lako says. “Many clients find trust services intimidating. Our approach is to simplify the complex without sacrificing sophistication.”

This philosophy has positioned MTC for significant growth. The company currently manages $4 billion in assets and aims to double that through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions in the coming years.

“We’re in a growth phase, but we’re growing in a way that reinforces rather than dilutes our core values,” Lako explains. “Our goal is to maintain the personalized service model that distinguishes us while expanding our reach.”

For individuals searching for wealth management services in their communities, Lako suggests looking beyond credentials to understand a firm’s approach and values.

“The credentials matter – our team has advanced degrees and professional certifications – but equally important is finding a wealth management partner whose values align with yours,” he advises.

With its combination of institutional capabilities and boutique service experience, MTC represents a distinctive option for clients seeking sophisticated trust services with a personal touch in their local markets.

“In the end, effective wealth management is about people, not just portfolios,” Lako concludes. “Technical expertise is essential, but it’s the human connection that transforms a service provider into a trusted partner. That’s the difference clients feel when they work with us.”