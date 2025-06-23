CoinGate Clients See Global Reach, Lower Costs with Crypto

Businesses across sectors are seeing measurable gains by accepting cryptocurrency, as revealed in a CoinGate case study spotlighting brands like NordVPN, Coinzilla, and Squaretalk. The report shows that crypto adoption is driving revenue growth, reducing transaction friction, and opening access to global markets. From eliminating chargebacks to tapping into entirely new customer bases, crypto is proving to be more than just a payment trend — it’s a business enabler.

CoinGate Case Study Highlights:

ProxyScrape: 33% of all transactions are now paid in crypto.

MoreMins: 10% crypto transactions in year one, with volumes doubling annually.

NordVPN: Customers from 176 countries paid via crypto.

Squaretalk: Crypto removed chargebacks and sped up global transactions.

Coinzilla: Fully automated crypto payments; converts to fiat to control volatility.

Surging Crypto Transactions Among Early Adopters

Several tech-focused businesses report a surprisingly high uptake of crypto payments.

ProxyScrape, a global provider of proxy services, has been accepting cryptocurrency since 2020 and now sees a full one-third of its customer transactions made in crypto. This 33% share of crypto payments is striking, especially in a competitive digital services market.

According to ProxyScrape’s founder, the appeal lies in crypto’s borderless and privacy-centric nature: “Cryptocurrency enables us to accept payments from users around the world without the limitations of traditional financial systems. Many of our customers value privacy and convenience, and crypto helps us meet both of those needs,” said Thibeau Maerevoet, Founder of ProxyScrape. In other words, a significant portion of ProxyScrape’s user base prefers crypto for the speed and flexibility it offers – and the numbers back it up.

Another standout example is UK-based telecom provider MoreMins. In under a year of adding crypto as a payment option, MoreMins saw digital currency grow to about 10% of all transactions. Not only that, but the company notes this share is doubling year over year, signaling rapid growth in user adoption.

MoreMins initially introduced crypto payments to cater to privacy-conscious customers and differentiate in a crowded telecom market. That decision has clearly paid off: a substantial subset of its users now choose to pay with crypto, indicating strong demand among its global, privacy-focused clientele.

Different Motivations – Global Reach, Efficiency, and New Customers

The case studies reveal that each company had unique strategic reasons for embracing crypto payments. Reaching a broader global audience was a prime motivator for some.

For instance, NordVPN – a leading cybersecurity and VPN provider – adopted cryptocurrency to serve customers who value anonymity and to extend service to regions underserved by traditional banking. The result: NordVPN has processed crypto payments from users in 176 countries worldwide.

NordVPN’s team also observed steady growth in crypto usage (over 13% year-on-year increase in crypto transactions) as more users take advantage of the option. By offering an alternative payment method aligned with its privacy ethos, NordVPN both enhanced user satisfaction and cemented its position as an innovator in its industry.

For other businesses, the appeal of crypto was in streamlining payments and solving pain points that legacy payment systems couldn’t address. Squaretalk, a cloud communications (UCaaS) platform operating across 150+ countries, integrated crypto primarily to eliminate chargeback fraud and improve transaction speed for its clients.

Credit card chargebacks had been a costly nuisance for Squaretalk – but with crypto, every transaction is final, which effectively brought chargebacks to zero. Additionally, international customers who used to face wire transfer delays can now pay instantly, accelerating Squaretalk’s cash flow.

Crucially, the company achieved these gains without compromising on compliance or security. Squaretalk ensured that its crypto payments operate within a fully compliant framework (including KYC/AML checks) and convert to fiat immediately upon receipt to avoid any exposure to volatility. This compliance-first approach meant that adding crypto was not a risk but a clear win for efficiency.

As Squaretalk’s case illustrates, a well-implemented crypto payment system can function as an extension of a company’s compliance and finance team rather than a disruption.

Meanwhile, Coinzilla – one of Europe’s largest digital advertising networks – turned to crypto to streamline a complex multi-currency payment operation.

Before crypto, Coinzilla’s finance team grappled with manually handling various currencies and payment methods for its global advertisers and publishers. After integrating CoinGate’s solution, Coinzilla automated its entire crypto payment flow, eliminating manual work and human error.

The platform now supports a range of cryptocurrencies (from Bitcoin to stablecoins) seamlessly, with no need for Coinzilla to maintain multiple wallets or perform conversions by hand. Every incoming crypto payment is converted to euros in real time, so the business and its users are shielded from crypto market swings. The effect has been faster transaction settlement and reduced overhead — in short, a more scalable, no-nonsense payment infrastructure fitting for a high-volume ad network.

Not all companies were driven by operational efficiencies; some simply saw an opportunity to attract crypto-savvy customers and differentiate their brand. Across these case studies, motivations ranged from tapping into the growing cohort of crypto-native consumers, to offering greater privacy, to staying ahead of competitors on fintech innovation.

The common thread is that each business identified a unique advantage in accepting crypto, and in practice those advantages have materialized. Even niche firms outside of tech have benefited – for example, CoinGate’s research notes that a fine art marketplace was able to attract tech-minded investors by enabling crypto payments, and an e-commerce retailer boosted sales by appealing to crypto enthusiasts. It’s clear that crypto payments can serve as a versatile tool, whether it’s to open new markets or to optimize how money moves.

A Subtle Shift Toward the Mainstream – Is Now the Time?

CoinGate’s compilation of these success stories comes as cryptocurrencies continue to edge toward mainstream use in commerce. While crypto payments were once seen as a novelty, these real-world results show that they are becoming a pragmatic option for businesses.

The case studies make a compelling, factual case that accepting crypto isn’t about hype – it’s about concrete benefits like wider customer reach, faster cash flow, elimination of chargebacks, and access to a rising demographic of crypto-preferred buyers. In essence, what started as experimental adoption for some has evolved into a competitive advantage.

For business leaders and decision-makers, the experiences of NordVPN, Squaretalk, Coinzilla and others serve as a prompt to consider: Could crypto payments deliver similar value to your organization?

The diversity of use cases – from SaaS platforms to telecom providers – suggests that many industries can find a fitting benefit. And with the global pool of cryptocurrency users growing every year, companies that move early to accommodate crypto may find themselves ahead of the curve in capturing those customers.

The window of opportunity is open now; as one CEO noted, major brands from tech to retail are already on board, and it’s better to lead this change than be left playing catch-up.

In conclusion, these case studies show that crypto payments are no longer just an experiment, but a proven strategy to solve real business challenges. A full article detailing CoinGate’s case study findings is available for those interested in deeper insights.

Business readers are encouraged to explore the complete analysis – and to evaluate with a sense of urgency whether integrating cryptocurrency payments could unlock new growth and efficiency for their own operations.