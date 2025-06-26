Corona in Vietnam: Complete Overview

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has reshaped global health, economies, and societies since its emergence in late 2019. Vietnam, with a population of over 98 million, has navigated this crisis with remarkable resilience, leveraging its experience from past epidemics like SARS.

From the first cases in January 2020 to the ongoing situation in July 2025, Vietnam has implemented stringent public health measures, a robust vaccination campaign, and adaptive economic policies.

This article explores the evolution of the pandemic in Vietnam, detailing case numbers, government responses, vaccination efforts, economic and social impacts, and the current status as of July 2025.

Early Detection and Initial Response (2020)

Vietnam confirmed its first two COVID-19 cases on January 23, 2020, involving Chinese nationals from Wuhan, the initial epicenter of the outbreak. Drawing on its experience with the 2003 SARS epidemic, Vietnam acted swiftly. The Ministry of Health established a national steering committee, implementing measures such as:

Border Restrictions : Suspension of visa issuance for foreigners and restrictions on travelers from affected regions.

Quarantine Protocols : Mandatory 14-day quarantine for all incoming travelers, enforced rigorously.

Contact Tracing : Extensive tracing to identify and isolate close contacts of confirmed cases.

Public Awareness Campaigns: Nationwide efforts to promote hygiene, mask-wearing, and symptom reporting.

These measures kept case numbers low initially, with only a few dozen cases by March 2020, mostly imported. Vietnam’s proactive approach earned global recognition as a model for early pandemic management.

Wave 1: March – April 2020

The first significant wave began in March 2020, driven by travelers returning from Europe. On March 6, Hanoi reported its first case, a 26-year-old woman who had traveled to Europe, marking the onset of community transmission.

The government responded with a 15-day nationwide lockdown starting April 1, 2020, closing schools, non-essential businesses, and restricting movement. Enhanced testing and healthcare preparedness helped contain the wave by late April, with no new cases reported for several days.

Wave 2: July – August 2020

A second wave emerged in July 2020, centered in Da Nang, a major tourist hub. Cases rose to over 1,000 by August, prompting a localized lockdown and mass testing in Da Nang. The government’s swift response, including hospital evacuations and quarantine measures, brought the situation under control by September 2020, with no new community cases reported outside quarantine facilities.

Wave 3: November 2020 – January 2021

The third wave was smaller, primarily linked to imported goods and travelers. Strict quarantine measures for arrivals prevented widespread community transmission, keeping case numbers low.

Wave 4: May 2021 – Early 2022

The fourth wave, starting in May 2021, was the most severe, driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Daily cases peaked at over 16,000 in August 2021, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces. Extended lockdowns were imposed, and healthcare systems faced significant strain.

The government accelerated its vaccination campaign, prioritizing frontline workers and high-risk groups. International support, including vaccine donations, bolstered these efforts. By early 2022, cases declined, aided by high vaccination coverage.

The Omicron variant emerged in late 2021, causing another surge in early 2022. However, high vaccination rates over 90% of the eligible population fully vaccinated by mid-2022 reduced the severity of infections, with fewer hospitalizations and deaths compared to the Delta wave.

Total Cases Up to 2024

As of April 13, 2024, Vietnam recorded 11,625,195 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 43,206 deaths, according to Worldometer. This made Vietnam the country with the highest case count in Southeast Asia, surpassing Indonesia and Malaysia. Hanoi reported 1,649,654 cases, followed by Ho Chi Minh City with 628,736, as noted by Statista.

The actual number of infections may be higher, as mild or asymptomatic cases were likely underreported. The case fatality rate remained relatively low due to effective public health measures and vaccinations.

Region Confirmed Cases (as of Nov 2023) Hanoi 1,646,923 Ho Chi Minh City 629,018 Ninh Thuan Lowest (specific number unavailable) Total (Vietnam) 11,619,990

Source: Statista

Vaccination Campaign

Vietnam launched its vaccination campaign on March 8, 2021, starting with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Despite initial supply challenges, the country secured doses from Pfizer, Moderna, and domestically developed vaccines like Nano Covax.

By March 2022, over 200 million doses had been administered, covering over 90% of the eligible population with at least one dose. Booster shots were rolled out to combat waning immunity and new variants, significantly reducing severe outcomes during the Omicron wave.

The Situation in 2025

In 2025, Vietnam continued to report new COVID-19 cases, though at a much lower rate than during the peak years. According to Vietnam News, from January to May 26, 2025, 641 new cases were recorded across 39 provinces, with no deaths. Hanoi alone reported 558 cases from January to early June, including 150 new cases from May 30 to June 6, indicating a slight uptick.

On June 20, 2025, the Ministry of Health reported 521 new cases in a single day, as noted by VIR. The emergence of the NB.1.8.1 variant, a sub-lineage of Omicron, raised concerns, with two deaths reported in Ho Chi Minh City, according to Travel and Tour World. By June 25, 2025, Vietnam had the highest case count in Southeast Asia, per Wikipedia.

Estimating total cases for 2025, if we start with 11,625,195 cases as of April 2024 and add the 641 cases reported by May 26, 2025, the total reaches approximately 11,625,836. Additional cases in June, including the 521 reported on June 20, suggest the total continued to rise. However, precise figures for July 2025 are unavailable due to limited reporting, reflecting a global trend of reduced COVID-19 data updates.

Economic Impact

The pandemic disrupted Vietnam’s economy, particularly in manufacturing, exports, and tourism. International arrivals plummeted, and supply chain disruptions affected key industries like textiles. Despite these challenges, Vietnam maintained GDP growth of 2.91% in 2020 and 2.58% in 2021, outperforming many regional peers.

Government stimulus packages, including tax relief and infrastructure investments, supported recovery. By 2025, economic activities had largely resumed, though the tourism sector remained sensitive to new variants.

Social and Cultural Impact

The pandemic transformed daily life in Vietnam. Mask-wearing and social distancing became standard, and schools shifted to online learning during lockdowns. Prolonged restrictions led to increased reports of mental health issues, prompting government and NGO initiatives to provide support. Community solidarity, a hallmark of Vietnam’s response, played a crucial role in compliance with public health measures.

Current Status and Future Challenges

As of July 2025, Vietnam has relaxed most COVID-19 restrictions, with businesses, schools, and public spaces operating normally. However, the virus remains active, with new cases linked to the NB.1.8.1 variant. The Ministry of Health continues to promote preventive measures, such as mask-wearing in crowded places, and monitors variants to prevent outbreaks, especially during summer travel seasons.

The lack of precise case data for July 2025 underscores the challenge of maintaining robust surveillance as global reporting wanes. Vietnam’s experience highlights the importance of early action, vaccination, and community engagement in managing pandemics. Future challenges include sustaining immunity through boosters, addressing potential new variants, and balancing public health with economic growth.

Conclusion

Vietnam’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been a model of proactive governance and resilience. With over 11.6 million cases by 2024 and ongoing infections in 2025, the country has kept mortality low through effective measures and high vaccination coverage.

While the exact case count for July 2025 remains uncertain, Vietnam’s ability to adapt offers valuable lessons for global health management. As the world transitions to a post-pandemic era, Vietnam’s story underscores the importance of preparedness and cooperation in facing health crises.

