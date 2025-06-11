New research from workplace solutions and childcare provider Bright Horizons highlights the powerful impact of employer-supported family benefits on workforce productivity and business outcomes.

In a survey of nearly 2,000 UK employees with access to work-family services like back-up childcare and eldercare, the results show a clear advantage compared to those without such benefits.

Notably, 95% of respondents cited emergency childcare as essential to returning to the office, while 83% emphasized the importance of eldercare support. These findings underline the business value of investing in family support as a driver of employee stability and operational success.

The data also shows how employer investment in family focused services and BUC generates return in terms of employee loyalty and retention. While 68% of workers in general agree that their employer is supportive of their family needs, this figure rises to 90% for those with employer sponsored BUC. Meanwhile, 85% of parents with workplace nurseries report being more likely to stay with their employer as a result and 83% of workers with access to BUC state that they would recommend their employer.

Today’s report also draws attention to the role that stronger employer family support can play in alleviating the UK’s mental health crisis. 8 in 10 UK workers suffering with stress report that this impacts their ability to focus on work. However, employer support can have a big impact herewith 9 in 10 workers with access to BUC saying it reduces stress.

Furthermore 84% of those surveyed say having access to BUC eases the mental load of managing work and family while 88% of parents accessing Virtual Tutoring for their children through BUC say it also improves their own wellbeing.

When it comes to productivity, family supports also generate significant returns for businesses. 89% of workers with employers providing BUC reported that it has a positive impact on productivity while 84% reported that having BUC in place enabled them to work on days when they would otherwise have been unable to.

By contrast, 64% of the general UK population has experienced a childcare breakdown that has interrupted work, while 79% have experienced an adult care breakdown.

Commenting on the findings, Chris Locke, Executive Director of Work and Family at Bright Horizons, said:

“Employers are under pressure, facing rising national insurance costs, new legislation and economic uncertainty. In this climate, cutting employee benefits might seem like a quick fix, but our research shows it is a false economy.

“Investing in family support is not just the right thing to do, it is smart business. It helps employers stay ahead and delivers real returns through better retention, stronger advocacy and improved wellbeing.

“Our findings also show that family support smooths the return to office life, boosting productivity, reducing absenteeism and driving better collaboration. Many employees want to be back in the workplace, and forward-thinking employers are making that possible.

“Firms that ignore work-life balance risk falling behind. Today’s workers, especially younger ones, are prioritising family life. In fact, 57 percent of 18 to 34-year-olds say it is now a top priority.”