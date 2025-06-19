Firms Demand Accountability from Underperforming SEO Providers

When you search for an SEO agency, you’re probably hoping for expert help that boosts your website rankings, drives traffic, and brings in leads. But not all SEO providers are as good as they claim.

Some overpromise and underdeliver. Others use shady tactics that leave your site worse off than before. So how do you spot the difference between a skilled SEO professional and one that’s not?

If It Sounds Too Good to Be True…

SEO isn’t instant. It takes time to build authority, fix site issues, and create content that ranks. So, when someone claims they can get you to #1 on Google in a week, it’s a red flag.

Search engines work on trust and relevance, not shortcuts. And real SEO takes research, testing, and patience. Anyone who guarantees quick rankings is either bluffing or using tactics that violate Google’s rules, which could damage your business in the long run.

But below are the kinds of things you should expect from a good SEO agency:

Realistic goals, not fake guarantees

Transparent reporting and open communication

A focus on your business goals, not just rankings

White hat, Google-approved methods

Local insight and tailored strategies

Do They Understand the Basics?

An expert should be able to answer ‘what is SEO?’ in plain English. If they hide behind jargon, or seem annoyed when you ask questions, that’s a red flag.

SEO stands for Search Engine Optimisation. At its core, it’s about making your site more visible to people searching for your products or services. That includes:

On-page content optimisation

Technical improvements

Link-building from trustworthy sites

Improving site speed and user experience

Targeting the right keywords, especially locally

If the agency can’t explain these basics clearly, they might not know what they’re doing.

Local Results

When you’re looking for an SEO agency, you need someone who understands your audience. A one-size-fits-all package probably won’t consider your region, your competition, or your customers.

A local SEO specialist should know how to:

Optimise for Google Business Profile

Target geo-specific keywords (e.g. “plumber in Leicester”)

Use location landing pages strategically

Understand regional search trends

You Get Zero Transparency

Real SEO agencies will report progress—monthly, clearly, and in a way that makes sense. That includes:

Keyword rankings

Organic traffic changes

Conversions and form submissions

Technical issues fixed

New backlinks earned

Lesser agencies often keep you in the dark or will speak in generic terms, without going into detail. Either they don’t know what to report, or they’re hiding that not a lot is happening behind the scenes.

Black Hat Tactics

Some so-called “experts” rely on shortcuts that can actually harm your site. These include:

Spammy link-building

Hidden text or links

Duplicate content

Keyword stuffing

Fake reviews or citations

If an agency won’t tell you how they build links or won’t show examples of their work, it’s another red flag.

It’s All About Rankings—Nothing Else

Sure, ranking high is great. But SEO is also about conversions, user experience, and long-term performance. Keyword positions aren’t everything.

When discussing SEO tactics with an agency, be sure to question:

Are users staying on your site?

Are they converting into leads or customers?

Is the content helpful and engaging?

Are you building long-term visibility or just chasing vanity metrics?

If rankings are their only selling point, that’s a shallow approach.

They Don’t Rank Themselves

Here’s a good test: Google “SEO agency near me” and see if they show up.

A genuine SEO expert should at least rank well in their own area—or have a site that looks professional, fast, and user-friendly. If their own SEO is terrible, that’s not a good sign.

Also, check their blog. Are they publishing helpful content? Do they appear knowledgeable about trends and updates? If not, you have to wonder—how will they help your business grow?

Long Contracts

Be cautious with long-term contracts—especially if the agency wants six or twelve months upfront with no clear KPIs.

While SEO is a long game, good agencies still give you monthly results, clear timelines, and the freedom to pause or switch if things don’t work out.

Lesser agencies often rely on binding contracts to hold clients hostage, rather than proving their worth through results.

Final Thoughts

Bad SEO doesn’t just waste your budget. It can damage your online reputation, your search rankings, and your customer trust.

Ask questions. Check reviews. And only choose an SEO agency that proves they understand what SEO is, how it works, and how to help your business grow.