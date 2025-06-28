glasgow water main break shettleston road

Glasgow, May 29, 2025 – A significant water main break on Shettleston Road in Glasgow’s East End has led to widespread flooding, road closures, and water supply disruptions for residents in the G32 postcode area. The incident, which occurred near the junction with St Mark Street, has prompted an urgent response from Scottish Water, with teams working to isolate the burst and minimize its impact on the local community.

Details of the Incident

The burst water main was reported on the morning of May 29, 2025, causing immediate flooding along Shettleston Road and surrounding areas. The affected section of the road, a major thoroughfare known for its bustling mix of local businesses and proximity to Shettleston Train Station, has been closed between Old Shettleston Road to Fernan Street and from Westmuir to Hart Street. This closure has disrupted traffic, with drivers advised to seek alternative routes and follow on-site signage. Local bus services have also been diverted to accommodate the emergency repairs.

Scottish Water confirmed that the burst has led to a loss of water supply or low/intermittent water pressure for residents in the G32 postcode area. Some households may also experience discoloured water due to sediment disturbance in the pipes. The utility company has advised affected customers to run their cold-water kitchen tap at a reduced pressure until the water clears, avoiding the use of other taps or water appliances during this process. For white or cloudy water, caused by trapped air in the supply, Scottish Water noted that the issue should resolve within 24 to 48 hours.

A Scottish Water spokesperson stated, “Our teams are now on-site to assess the required repair and carry out works to isolate the burst as quickly as possible to minimise the impact of flooding in the area. We are investigating options for valve operations on our water network to restore and maintain supplies for as many affected customers as possible this morning.” The spokesperson also highlighted that traffic management measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of both the public and repair crews during the operation.

Impact on the Community

The water main break has caused significant inconvenience for residents and businesses in Glasgow’s East End. Shettleston Road, a vibrant hub with proximity to landmarks like Shettleston Public Park and The Forge Shopping Centre, is a key commuter route with high footfall. The flooding and subsequent road closures have disrupted daily routines, with local businesses potentially facing reduced customer access due to the diversions.

Residents in the G32 postcode area have reported a range of issues, from complete loss of water supply to low pressure, making tasks like cooking, cleaning, and personal hygiene challenging. Scottish Water has urged customers who experience flooding or require additional support to contact their customer services helpline at 0800 0778 778. The company also emphasized its Priority Services Register, a confidential service for customers with additional needs, such as the elderly, those with young children, or individuals with medical conditions requiring a constant water supply.

Response and Repair Efforts

Scottish Water’s response has been swift, with engineers on-site assessing the damage and working to isolate the burst. The company is conducting complex valve operations to reroute water through the network, aiming to restore supply to as many affected customers as possible. However, no specific timeline for the completion of repairs has been provided, leaving residents uncertain about when normal service will resume.

The incident follows a pattern of water main breaks in Glasgow, with a notable event earlier in 2025 on Pollokshaws Road affecting thousands of properties in the G41, G42, G43, and G44 postcode areas. That burst, involving a 27-inch strategic water main, caused severe flooding and led to subsequent smaller bursts due to pressure changes in the network. Scottish Water has acknowledged that such incidents can trigger additional bursts, as seen in areas like Rutherglen and Pollokshields, highlighting the challenges of managing an aging water infrastructure.

Broader Context and Challenges

The Shettleston Road water main break underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Scottish Water in maintaining Scotland’s extensive water network. Unplanned interruptions, often caused by bursts in aging pipes, can vary in scale and complexity. Factors such as the location of the burst, traffic management requirements, and the elevation of properties on the network can affect repair times. Properties at higher elevations or farther from the burst site may experience delayed restoration of full water pressure.

Scottish Water has been proactive in addressing such incidents, with initiatives like the Priority Services Register and text alert systems for service interruptions. The company also encourages residents to report discoloured water or other issues promptly to help identify and resolve problems quickly. In cases of prolonged disruption, Scottish Water is prepared to provide alternative water supplies, such as bottled water, to affected customers.

Advice for Affected Residents

Scottish Water has provided the following guidance for residents impacted by the Shettleston Road water main break:

Discoloured Water : Run the cold-water kitchen tap at a trickle until the water clears. Avoid using other taps or water appliances during this process.

White/Cloudy Water : This is caused by trapped air and should clear within 24 to 48 hours without intervention.

Flooding Support : Contact the customer services helpline at 0800 0778 778 for assistance with flooding or other urgent issues.

Priority Services: Register for additional support if you have specific needs due to age, disability, or medical conditions.

Residents can also check for updates on Scottish Water’s website by entering their postcode to track the status of supply in their area.

Looking Ahead

As repairs continue, Scottish Water has apologized for the inconvenience caused and thanked affected customers for their patience. The company is working to restore normal water supply and clear the flooding on Shettleston Road as quickly as possible. However, the incident serves as a reminder of the fragility of aging water infrastructure and the importance of ongoing investment in maintenance and upgrades to prevent future disruptions.

For the latest updates on the Shettleston Road water main break, residents are encouraged to visit Scottish Water’s website or follow their official social media channels. The community’s resilience and cooperation will be key as Glasgow navigates this challenging disruption.