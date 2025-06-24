Gurhan Kiziloz and Nexus International: Self-Funded Growth Sees $400 Million Revenue in 2024

Gurhan Kiziloz does not approach business with half-measures. At his gaming conglomerate, Nexus International, expectations are straightforward: if something can be built internally, it should be. This mindset has shaped the company’s progress from its initial years to reporting over $400 million in gaming revenue from Megaposta, one of Nexus’s undertakings, in 2024. On top of glowing revenue numbers the company has also secured a national gaming licence in Brazil. The business has done this without outside capital, relying solely on internal resources.

Kiziloz’s rationale for maintaining a self-funded model is clear. “I’m too proud to borrow money. If I can build it myself, I will. I don’t want anyone else’s fingerprints on this,” he says. He sees seeking investment as a step that places founders at a disadvantage, adding, “They ask. They shouldn’t. Asking puts you on the back foot. Build something people want in on, then decide if you even want them.” For Kiziloz, the focus is on maintaining operational control and speed of execution.

The company operates with an emphasis on pace and efficiency. “We move fast. Really fast. No approvals, no politics, no waiting. If something makes sense, we go,” Kiziloz explains. This has led Nexus to adopt a responsive approach to new ideas, moving from concept to implementation quickly. Not every decision results in success, and Kiziloz acknowledges the frequent need to course-correct. “I get it wrong sometimes. But those right moments are so big, they wipe out all the wrongs,” he says.

Nexus’s entry into Brazil, one of the more challenging markets in the gaming sector with big names like Stake.com and Bet365, illustrates this operating model. The company tested its offering through targeted campaigns and expanded its commitment only after observing a positive market response. The decision to pursue a national licence came after clear indications of customer traction. “The market let us know if we were right or not,” Kiziloz notes.

Internal decision-making at Nexus is structured to minimise delay. Department heads are expected to act quickly and demonstrate results. Underperforming projects are reworked or discontinued without protracted deliberation. The lack of outside funding provides a measure of clarity but also means that setbacks are felt immediately. “If something flops, you feel it immediately. That’s the price you pay for running on your own money,” Kiziloz comments.

Failure, for Kiziloz, is seen as a standard element of the process. “I’ve enjoyed having my back against the wall and then fighting my way back,” he says. He regards recovery and resilience as regular parts of business, and if the company were to fail, he is prepared to start again. “If it fails, I start again. It’s that simple.”

This approach to business is demanding, and Kiziloz acknowledges that the pace may not suit everyone. “Not everyone is designed to take a ride in a rocketship,” he says. He describes his management style as direct and adaptive, with minimal time spent on retrospection with no end goal. “I’m not too heavy on that approach; I just keep moving,” he remarks.

Nexus International’s internal targets are substantial, with a stated goal of $1.45 billion in revenue by 2025. These objectives are used as guides for operational and strategic decisions rather than as public messaging. Success is viewed in terms of persistence and consistent execution, not by external recognition or media attention.

As Nexus continues to expand, it faces the ongoing question of whether a self-financed, fast-moving model can sustain its trajectory in a sector known for both volatility and competition from larger, capital-backed firms. For now, the company’s process of building, testing, adjusting, and moving forward remains unchanged. In an industry where raising capital is often celebrated as progress in itself, Nexus International’s approach stands as a distinct example of self-funded growth, with its results and methods open to scrutiny as the company moves ahead.