Homeowners Urged to Reassess Risks Linked to Popular Flooring Choices

As a homeowner, there’s a lot you need to think about to keep your property looking its best. However, it’s not the looks alone that matter here, and efficiency is also crucial to keep in mind. Many of us overlook the role our property’s floors can play in this regard; and this simple mistake can potentially leave you at significant risk of overpaying.

And, for homeowners with either wooden or laminate flooring, the risk is worth keeping in mind. Well, to this end, today, we’ve considered some of the main struggles with laminate and wooden flooring to help you decide whether this is likely the right choice for your needs!

The Problem with Laminate and Wooden Flooring

Potentially 10% of your total energy loss in the home can be attributed to your floors. Moreover, the wrong type of floor can undoubtedly contribute to this frustrating problem! And, unfortunately for property owners with wooden or laminate floors, this is especially troubling.

Indeed, while it’s nice on a hot day, on cooler mornings, the sharp cold of wood and laminate floors can potentially feel a little shocking to your system! This could well be due to the specific type of floor; indeed, these materials are known to be much less insulating than some alternatives.

Improving the Energy Efficiency of Your Home

While laminate and wooden floors can be inefficient, this doesn’t have to be such a blow to your energy bills. Indeed, there are several ways you can make your home more efficient, even with wooden or laminate floors. These include the following simple tips:

Replace your ageing floor. If your floor’s getting worn, it may be time to replace it anyway. In this case, you may want to consider a better insulated material, such as carpet.

Place rugs down on your floor. If you don’t want to replace the surface entirely, rugs are a great second bet. These helps insulate your floor and also provide somewhere warmer to stand. Plus, they can also be rolled away if your home feels too hot in the summer.

Check other areas of inefficiency. While your floors can lose 10% of your home’s energy, there’s still the other 90% to consider. Your walls, doors, and windows are all major examples here, so don’t neglect these when improve your home’s efficiency.

Make the Right Choice for Your Home

While every home is unique, there are several common factors that can impact your property’s efficiency – and having laminate or wooden flooring is just one such option. Indeed, energy bills are through the roof largely now; thus, taking steps to mitigate against inefficiency is crucial, and looking at your floors is a great place to start.

Fortunately, simple changes can potentially help reduce heat loss from your home. For example, while it’s lovely to have a cool floor at this time of year, consider replacing your flooring later. This is especially worth thinking about if your old flooring is getting worn. Alternatively, adding soft rugs may help reduce heat loss.

Whatever the case – knowing the inefficiencies of laminate and wooden floors is crucial if you’re looking to upgrade your property. If you are looking for premium underlay to help with your energy bills, or high-quality laminate flooring or carpet, then we would recommend Flooring Factory as your one-stop shop for premium flooring at discounted prices.