Prestige Offices Relaunches Podcast on London’s Iconic Office Buildings

Prestige Offices

Prestige Offices reboots podcast that delves into London’s past by examining historically significant buildings that now deliver premium office space. 

London, UK. June 23rd, 2025Prestige Offices, a London office space rental agency, has announced the relaunch of its podcast series, which uncovers the UK capital’s past by researching the history of iconic properties that now offer premium office space for modern businesses. 

The podcast was originally launched in 2020 and ran until 2023, with episodes exploring buildings with eclectic, original uses. These ranged from Art Deco ballrooms to depots for the Michelin tyre company, now repurposed to offer flexible office space and workspace solutions to modern occupiers within characterful surroundings.  

Edward Lewis, Head of Research at Prestige Offices, said: “We ran the podcast for two years during the pandemic and very much enjoyed sharing what we learned about London’s rich history through researching the celebrated buildings now offering first-class business space, and the districts that they sit within.”

The podcast, London’s Best Office Spaces – The Links Between London’s Past and the Modern World, features episodes about the neoclassical Victoria House in Holborn, the Old Bailey, the house in Mayfair where Queen Elizabeth II was born, the banking hall where a customer in 1834 cashed the first cheque drawn on a bank in the City of London, and the district in which The Shard stands. 

The podcast series forms part of Prestige Offices’ broader commitment to uncovering the links between buildings offering modern workspace solutions and London’s cultural heritage.

By integrating historical context into its brand narrative through a range of media, including the modern medium of podcasts, the agency aims to enhance understanding of the unique character and legacy behind each property and its location. 

Edward Lewis added: “The research team took a hiatus from producing the podcast series whilst significantly upgrading the website by adding several new properties in numerous locations across London. The by-product of the enrichment exercise has been the discovery of a new bounty of fascinating facts. The team is excited to share these findings through the podcast relaunch.”

