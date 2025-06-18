Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre Net Worth, Age, Height & Personal Life

Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre is a famous British socialite and the daughter of the renowned singer and actor Christopher Andre. Known for her striking appearance and social media presence, Princess Tiaamii has garnered significant public attention. This article delves into her net worth, age, height, family background, relationships, and more to provide you with comprehensive insights.

Who Is Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre?

Princess Tiaamii, often referred to simply as Tiaamii Andre, is the daughter of Christopher Andre and his wife, Tina Andrea. Born into a family of entertainers, she has followed the footsteps of her father by establishing a strong online presence and being active in lifestyle and fashion circles.

Princess Tiaamii Age and Date of Birth

Princess Tiaamii was born in 2006, making her approximately 17-18 years old as of 2024. She celebrates her birthday in late September, and despite her young age, she has already become a prominent figure in social media and celebrity news.

Height and Physical Appearance

Standing at an estimated height of 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm), Princess Tiaamii is known for her poised and elegant demeanor. Her tall stature complements her modeling ventures and fashion posts, adding to her appeal among fans and followers.

Family Background: Dad And Siblings

Princess Tiaamii’s father is Christopher Andre, a popular British singer and TV personality known for hits like “24/7” and appearances on reality TV shows. Her mother, Tina Andrea, is supportive of her children’s ambitions. Princess also has a brother named Andre, with whom she shares a close sibling bond. The family enjoys a prominent place in the British entertainment scene.

Does Princess Tiaamii Have a Boyfriend?

As of 2024, Princess Tiaamii’s relationship status remains private, with no confirmed public boyfriend. She tends to keep her personal life discreet on social media, focusing more on her career, hobbies, and family interactions. Fans eagerly await any news regarding her dating life, but currently, there is no verified information about her boyfriend.

Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre Net Worth

Princess Tiaamii comes from a wealthy background, thanks in large part to her father Christopher Andre’s successful music career and business ventures. While exact figures are not publicly disclosed, her estimated net worth is believed to be in the range of 500,000to1 million. This comes from a combination of family wealth, social media collaborations, modeling gigs, and personal projects.

Career and Social Media Influence

Though still young, Princess Tiaamii is an emerging influencer on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. She often shares lifestyle content, fashion tips, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her daily life. Her growing follower base is a testament to her popularity and potential future endeavors in entertainment or entrepreneurship.

Interesting Facts About Princess Tiaamii

She has a passion for music and frequently features her father’s songs in her posts.

Princess Tiaamii values education and balances her studies with her social media activities.

She has collaborated with several fashion brands targeting Gen Z audiences.

Her unique name reflects her family’s creative and artistic roots.

Conclusion

Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre is a rising star, thanks to her family background, personal talent, and engaging online presence. While she keeps many aspects of her life private, her net worth, family ties, and emerging career make her a notable figure in British youth culture. Stay tuned for more updates on her life, relationships, and future pursuits.

FAQs

Q: What is Princess Tiaamii’s estimated net worth? A: Her net worth is estimated between 500,000and1 million, mainly from family wealth and social media ventures.

Q: Who is Princess Tiaamii’s father? A: Her father is Christopher Andre, a British singer and TV personality.

Q: How old is Princess Tiaamii? A: She is around 18-19 years old as of 2025.

Q: Does Princess Tiaamii have a boyfriend? A: There is no public information about her having a boyfriend at this time.

Q: What is her height? A: She is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall.