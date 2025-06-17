Repairing Over Replacing Gains Ground in Sustainable Transport Trends

Over the past few years, consumers have been increasingly looking toward more efficient, sustainable vehicles. And while the electric vehicle market is down in 2025, hybrid demand continues to increase and the used car market is outperforming new car demand.

When you’re looking to make the most sustainable choice for your situation, should you spend the money to repair existing issues, or should you replace your car altogether? The answer isn’t as straightforward as you may think.

Environmental Impact of Manufacturing New Cars

The process of manufacturing a new vehicle requires a significant amount of natural resources and energy. Raw materials such as steel, aluminum, plastic and rare earth elements are mined, processed and assembled, often not even in the same country. Each step in the process contributes to a substantial carbon footprint. In fact, it’s estimated that building a single new car generates roughly 7 to 12 metric tons of CO₂ emissions, depending on the vehicle type and manufacturing practices involved.

You might be surprised to learn that the manufacturing process to build an electric vehicle emits more CO₂, often in the range of 11 to 14 metric tons, largely due to the energy-intensive production of EV batteries. While these emissions are often offset over time through cleaner operation, the initial environmental cost remains high.

Carbon Footprint of Keeping an Older Car on the Road

If you’re driving an older-model car, keep in mind that older vehicles often emit more pollutants and greenhouse gases due to less efficient engines and outdated emissions technology. Plus, older cars may require more frequent repairs and replacement parts, each of which carries its own environmental impact.

However, if your vehicle is still in decent condition and isn’t a gas-guzzling SUV from 1995, maintaining it can still be a better option.

Key Factors That Make Repairs More Eco-Friendly

Wondering whether that repair is worth it? Before deciding, consult your car insurance provider. Some repairs may be partially or fully covered under your auto insurance, which can help you reduce both financial and environmental costs.

To make repairs more sustainable, you’ll want to ensure:

Major systems (such as the engine and transmission) are in good condition, and the repair is a one-off rather than the first of many.

Parts can be sourced locally or refurbished, minimizing the emissions associated with manufacturing and shipping of new components.

The car still gets good mileage.

The car is less than 10 years old or has fewer than 150,000 miles on it.

When Replacement Is the Greener Choice

Older cars typically have lower fuel efficiency and higher emissions compared to newer models, especially hybrid or EVs. If your current car consumes excessive fuel or emits significant CO₂, upgrading to a more efficient vehicle can reduce your environmental footprint over time.

Additionally, older cars may require more oil changes and replacement parts, which also consume resources. A newer car with fewer maintenance needs could offset this over time.

The Role of Fuel Efficiency and Emissions

Burning even 1 gallon of gas creates about 20 pounds of carbon dioxide. Estimates show that the average vehicle is responsible for about 6 to 9 tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

Vehicles differ greatly in emissions, though, so even moving from a 20-mile-per-gallon (mpg) car to one that gets 30 or 40 mpgs can greatly reduce your carbon footprint. When comparing car insurance quotes before any purchase, look for green vehicle discounts that will reward you with lower premiums.

Hybrid and EV Options: A Sustainability Upgrade?

Choosing a hybrid or electric vehicle can be a smart move for sustainability — particularly if your energy source is renewable. EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, and hybrids offer a middle ground for drivers not yet ready to go fully electric.

However, EVs do have their own environmental trade-offs, especially when it comes to battery production and end-of-life disposal. Still, EVs do have a smaller carbon footprint over their entire life cycle compared to traditional gas-powered cars.

If you’re shopping for an EV or hybrid, take time to compare car insurance quotes. Your premiums for these vehicles can vary based on repair costs, model rarity and battery replacement considerations. Some insurers also offer specialized auto insurance for EVs, including coverage for charging equipment and battery performance.

How to Make Environmentally Responsible Car Decisions

Sustainability comes with so many considerations. And when you’re on the fence about whether you want to repair an issue or purchase a new vehicle altogether, you’ll need to take all of the above considerations into account, along with your budget and your priorities.

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to replacing vs. repairing. Repairing your current car can be the more sustainable option, especially if it’s still relatively efficient and safe. But if your vehicle is old, inefficient and costly to maintain, upgrading to a fuel-efficient or electric model may be the better long-term choice for both the planet and your wallet.