Squid Game Season 3: Final Season Global Release Time & Date Details

Squid Game, the South Korean survival drama that took the world by storm in 2021, is set to conclude with its third season on June 27, 2025. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series has captivated audiences with its intense narrative and social commentary. Netflix has confirmed that Squid Game Season 3 will premiere globally at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), which corresponds to 07:00 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) on June 27, 2025.

This article provides a comprehensive overview of the release, including exact local release times for all 195 United Nations-recognized countries, based on their capital cities’ time zones, accounting for Daylight Saving Time (DST) where applicable.

Background and Significance

Since its debut, Squid Game has become a cultural phenomenon, blending high-stakes drama with critiques of societal inequality. Season 1 introduced Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, navigating deadly children’s games for a life-changing cash prize. Season 2, released on December 26, 2024, continued the story, setting the stage for the final season.

Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that Season 3 will wrap up the narrative, filmed back-to-back with Season 2 to ensure a swift conclusion. The global anticipation is palpable, with Netflix promoting the release through teasers and fan events, such as one held in Brooklyn on June 20, 2025.

Netflix’s Global Release Strategy

Netflix employs a simultaneous release model, launching new content at 12:00 a.m. PDT (07:00 UTC) to ensure global accessibility. For Squid Game Season 3, this strategy means fans worldwide can start streaming at their local equivalent of 07:00 UTC on June 27, 2025.

The release time is based on Netflix’s headquarters in California, where PDT (UTC-7) is observed in June due to DST. While rare, minor server delays may occur, but Netflix’s robust infrastructure typically ensures a seamless launch.

Daylight Saving Time Considerations

June 27, 2025, falls within the DST period for many countries, particularly in Europe, North America, and parts of the Southern Hemisphere. DST typically adds one hour to the standard time zone offset (e.g., UTC+1 becomes UTC+2). For example, the United States observes DST from March 9 to November 2, 2025, so Eastern Time is UTC-4 instead of UTC-5.

In Europe, DST runs from the last Sunday in March (March 30, 2025) to the last Sunday in October (October 26, 2025). Countries like China, India, and Japan do not observe DST, using fixed time zones year-round. The local release times below reflect these adjustments, based on data from timeanddate.com and other reliable sources.

Local Release Times for 195 Countries

The following table lists the local release times for Squid Game Season 3 in the capital city of each of the 195 UN-recognized countries, calculated from 07:00 UTC on June 27, 2025. For countries with multiple time zones, the time for the capital city is used, with notes indicating variations where significant. DST is applied where applicable, based on 2025 schedules.