The QI Group’s Formula for Sustainable Profitability With a Purpose-Driven Approach

Who is the owner of QI Group? Under the stewardship of founders Vijay Eswaran and Joseph Bismark, the QI Group has grown from a startup into a global enterprise. Their commitment to principled leadership and innovative business strategies has driven success across the company’s diverse portfolio since 1998. The founders continue to guide the privately held organization’s direction — Eswaran as executive chairman and Bismark as deputy chairman — working alongside their board of directors to shape strategic decisions.

Launched during the Asian financial crisis when conventional market indicators suggested caution, the company’s counterintuitive timing has yielded impressive results. Nearly 27 years later, this multinational corporation operates across 30 countries with a workforce exceeding 2,000 individuals representing approximately 50 different nationalities.

Which Company Is QI Group?

The QI Group directs its investments toward wellness and lifestyle, education, travel and leisure, luxury goods, and retail, expanding its presence in key sectors. The corporation maintains active investments through QI Capital, its investment arm, in various portfolio companies across Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, Hong Kong, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. These investments span financial services, education, telecommunications, luxury goods manufacturing, natural food retail, and hospitality management.

Headquartered in Hong Kong with a green-certified operational hub in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, the corporation has methodically expanded its footprint across South Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Central Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa. Its diverse portfolio includes Quest International University in Malaysia, which has had over 15,000 students from 50 countries since its inception, Swiss watch brand Cimier — which celebrated its centennial in 2024 — and multiple hospitality properties that maintain four-star-plus ratings on major travel platforms.

Environmental Stewardship in Corporate Operations

The QI Group has integrated environmental responsibility throughout its operational framework, implementing significant policy changes that transcend standard corporate sustainability initiatives. The company maintains strict meat-free and plastic-free guidelines for all staff meetings and corporate events, reflecting the personal environmental commitments of co-founder Bismark, who has maintained a vegetarian lifestyle for over 40 years.

“We must remember the lessons from the pandemic and never take Mother Nature for granted again,” stated Eswaran. “The sustainable future of hospitality businesses is likely smaller-scale, authentic, and experiential. Governments, businesses, and consumers must align their tourism practices with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and a 1.5-degree future.”

Eswaran was referring to the Paris Agreement’s global climate treaty where countries committed to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with a stronger target of limiting it to just 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The Group’s sustainability commitment manifested in 2021 with the launch of the Green Legacy program, a comprehensive reforestation initiative that has resulted in 25,000 trees planted across 10 countries. The program began with the establishment of three forests of 1,000 trees each in Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines through a partnership with EcoMatcher, a tech-enabled social enterprise. Subsequent collaborations have expanded planting efforts to Indonesia, Algeria, Turkey, Russia, Egypt, Morocco, and Malaysia.

Thailand’s Green Hotel Standard has recognized Prana Resort Nandana in Koh Samui with its highest distinction, a gold rating. Issued by the Department of Environmental Quality Promotion under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the certification includes gold, silver, and bronze levels. Earning gold status requires strict compliance with sustainability criteria, with hotels needing to score at least 80% in comprehensive audits.

The resort has implemented comprehensive sustainability measures, including:

— Complete elimination of single-use plastics throughout the property.

— Digital check-in procedures and QR code menus to minimize paper waste.

— Farm-to-table dining using locally sourced organic ingredients.

— Weekly beach clean-up operations conducted by staff members.

— Community engagement initiatives supporting local environmental conservation.

The 42-square-meter rooms overlook Bangrak Beach, with the property situated just 10 minutes from the airport and near key tourist attractions, combining environmental responsibility with guest convenience and comfort.

The QI Group’s environmental commitment extends to its retail operations through Down to Earth, a health-conscious food chain in Hawaii. The organization specializes in organic and plant-based offerings, providing customers with natural foods, supplements, and health products that align with sustainable consumption patterns.

Down to Earth expands its impact beyond retail operations by hosting educational initiatives, such as cooking classes and nutrition seminars, in local schools and hospitals.

RYTHM: A Purpose-Driven Business Framework

The company’s approach to sustainable business practices is based on its guiding philosophy, RYTHM — “Raise Yourself To Help Mankind.” Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings, this principle guides all aspects of corporate policy and community engagement. “When we started the company, one common view among the partners was to make sure that we incorporated within it a way to give back to the community worldwide, as well as where we live, because we are very much a worldwide organization,” Eswaran explained.

The company redirects 10% of corporate revenues through its foundation to support partnerships with over 100 grassroots organizations across 30 cities. The foundation focuses on three critical areas aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals: educational access for children with special needs, community development, and environmental conservation.

Employee engagement with environmental and social initiatives forms a core component of corporate culture. Through the Employee Community Impact program, staff members have dedicated more than 120,000 hours to community service. The program encourages employees to volunteer hours annually for local causes, creating a measurable impact while reinforcing the company’s commitment to positive social change.

The environmental initiatives throughout the QI Group reflect the founders’ personal commitments and executive methodologies. “Leadership is not about telling people what to do,” Eswaran stated. “A true leader is one who knows how to serve.”