Tyre Mismanagement Emerges as a Leading Cause of Vehicle Breakdowns

Tyres are one of the most important aspects of any vehicle, yet they are often among the most neglected. Many drivers unknowingly make simple but costly mistakes that can reduce tyre lifespan, compromise safety, and even lead to breakdowns. Below are some of the most common tyre-related mistakes and practical tips on how to avoid them.

Ignoring Tyre Pressure

One of the most frequent mistakes is neglecting to check tyre pressure regularly. Under-inflated tyres can reduce fuel efficiency, cause uneven wear, and raise the risk of a blowout. Over-inflated tyres, on the other hand, offer less grip and a harsher ride.

How to fix it: Check your tyre pressure at least once a month and before long journeys. Always refer to your vehicle’s manual for the correct PSI (pounds per square inch). Many modern cars also have tyre pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) – pay attention to these alerts.

Skipping Regular Inspections

Tyres can develop bulges, cuts, punctures or wear unevenly over time, especially if the suspension or wheel alignment is off. Many drivers overlook visible signs of damage or wear until it’s too late.

How to fix it: Perform a regular visual inspection of all four tyres. Look for any unusual wear patterns, embedded objects, or sidewall damage. If in doubt, consult a professional.

Driving on Worn Tyres

Bald or heavily worn tyres significantly reduce traction, particularly in wet or icy conditions, and increase stopping distances. Driving on tyres below the legal tread limit (1.6mm in the UK) is not only unsafe but also illegal.

How to fix it: Use a tread depth gauge or the 20p coin test – if the outer band of the coin can be seen when inserted into the tread, it’s time for a replacement.

Neglecting Wheel Alignment and Balancing

If your car pulls to one side, the steering wheel vibrates, or your tyres wear unevenly, you may have alignment or balancing issues. Misalignment often results from hitting potholes or curbs.

How to fix it: Have your alignment and wheel balance checked periodically or whenever you notice handling issues. Proper alignment improves fuel economy, extends tyre life and enhances overall safety.

Using the Wrong Type of Tyres

Not all tyres are created equal. Using summer tyres in winter conditions or budget tyres for high-performance vehicles can compromise handling and safety.

How to fix it: Choose tyres suited to your vehicle, driving habits, and the typical weather conditions in your area. For added convenience and safety, many motorists now opt for run flat tyres, which allow you to continue driving for a short distance after a puncture—ideal for busy roads or remote areas.

Not Rotating Tyres

Failing to rotate tyres can lead to uneven wear, reducing their overall lifespan. Front tyres often wear more quickly due to steering and braking forces.

How to fix it: Follow the manufacturer’s recommended rotation schedule, typically every 5,000 to 8,000 miles. This helps ensure even wear and prolongs tyre performance.

Summing Up

Your tyres play a vital role in your car’s performance, fuel efficiency, and most importantly, your safety. By avoiding these common mistakes and adopting a proactive maintenance routine, you’ll save money and reduce the risk of roadside emergencies. Don’t wait for a problem to become a crisis—make tyre care part of your regular vehicle checks.