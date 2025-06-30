What Is Leverage? How to Use It Properly? Experts from Fidelity Investment Review and Explain

When you start trading, you may come across the term leverage. It can sound like a complicated concept at first, but once you break it down, it’s easier to understand, and it’s an important part of many trading strategies. In this guide, Fidelity Investment experts explain what leverage is, how it works, and how you can use it correctly.

What Is Leverage in Trading?

Leverage allows you to control a larger position in the market with a smaller amount of money. Think of it as borrowing funds to boost your buying power. For example, if you use 10:1 leverage, that means for every $1 you invest, you can trade $10 worth of an asset.

Fidelity Investment review and describe leverage as a “double-edged sword.” This means it can magnify your gains, but at the same time, your losses. Because of this, it’s important to understand exactly how much you’re risking before you use it.

How Does Leverage Work?

Let’s say you want to buy shares of a company, but you only have $1,000. With 5:1 leverage, you could buy $5,000 worth of shares. If the price goes up by 10%, you earn $500, or a 50% return on your original investment. Sounds great, right?

But now imagine the price drops by 10% instead. That same movement means you lose $500, which is half your original $1,000. This is why using leverage requires careful planning and risk control.

The brand encourages traders, especially beginners, to start with lower levels of leverage while learning the ropes. Even professional traders employ leverage in a proper way, knowing that big moves can work both for and against them.

Tips for Using Leverage Wisely

Deploying leverage isn’t about making fast profits. It’s about managing your trades smartly. Here are a few tips from the broker:

Know your risk tolerance : Don’t use more leverage than you’re comfortable losing.

Use stop-loss orders : These help limit your losses if the market moves against you.

Keep an eye on your margin : If your account balance drops too low, you might get a margin call, requiring you to add more funds or close your trade.

Start small : Use demo accounts or small trades to practice first before committing larger sums.

Leverage can be a powerful tool for traders who know how to use it responsibly. It offers the chance to increase potential profits, but it also raises the risk of bigger losses. By understanding how it works and taking a cautious approach, you can trade more confidently.

Before taking advantage of leverage, you should go for platforms that deliver educational tools and support to help new traders learn about concepts like leverage and risk management. Fidelity Investment is one such. No matter if you’re just getting started or looking to sharpen your skills, having the right knowledge makes all the difference.