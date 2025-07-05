5 Best Sports Teams/Players From Texas

When thinking of Texas, it is difficult to imagine anything other than the state’s passion for all things sports. This love does not come from casual spectating but rather from a deep-rooted pride in the state’s athletic achievements. Of course, Texas has much to show for it, being home to some of the best sports teams in the country and the most legendary players in the sector. Let’s take a closer look at some of Texas’s best sports teams and players.

The Texan Sporting Landscape

Texas has a wide variety of sports that many support and/or excel in, such as baseball, basketball, football, and even individual sports. As a result of this rich and vast sports culture, there is a large concentration of competitive college sports programs and, at times, professional leagues. Of course, this directly impacts the Texan economy beyond just fan culture, but rather tourism and revenue.

From an economic standpoint, the sports culture in Texas pulls in a significant sum each year due to sports fans travelling in.

Breaking Down The Best Teams And Players

Some of the most legendary key players from the Texan sporting sector are:

The Dallas Cowboys (NFL)

Known as one of the most valuable sports franchises globally, it is impossible to mention Texas without linking the state to the Dallas Cowboys. The team not only left its mark on Texan sports history but also brought iconic athletes such as Roger Staubach, Emmitt Smith, and Troy Aikman. Having earned the nickname of “America’s Team” following the NFL team’s 1978 highlight film, the Dallas Cowboys are a gift that keeps on giving. Upon winning five NFL championships between 1970 and 1990, no other team can compete with the Cowboys’ prowess and tenure.

San Antonio Spurs (NBA)

Standing as a model franchise for team success, prowess, and development, the San Antonio Spurs have dominated with their fundamental play and consistency. Following in the Cowboys’ footsteps and under Gregg Popovich’s leadership, the team took home five NBA championships. This era introduced fans to the Big Three: Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili, who helped the team win four out of five championships between 2002 and 2014. Naturally, these achievements went down in NBA history, with Mitch Johnson at the helm as the head coach and paving the way to victory.

Houston Astros (MLB)

Despite the team’s sign-stealing controversy in 2017, they earned their spot as a dominant force in baseball. The MLB team showed their consistency, strong hitting, and pitching line-ups by taking home their first World Series Title in 2017. Despite causing a further buzz around their controversy, the team showcased their skill by claiming their second World Series Title in 2022. In their lifespan, the team has seen twelve members be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, winning two MVP (Most Valuable Player) awards.

Nolan Ryan (Baseball Player)

Speaking of MVPs, Nolan Ryan has set himself apart from other baseball players, earning his title as a Texas icon on the field. With exceptional longevity, experience, and dominance as a pitcher, Ryan holds the record for seven no-hitters. Additionally, the Ryan Express achieved an MLB record with a total of 5,714 strikeouts, further showcasing his tenure. Even more, playing for two iconic teams (the Astros and Rangers) alongside winning more games than anyone else in the league (324 games, to be exact) has earned him a spot as one of Texas’s best.

Babe Didrikson Zaharias (Multi-sport Athlete)

Finally, there is the greatest female athlete of all time, Babe Didrikson Zaharias, standing as an icon in multiple sports categories. Not only is she an Olympic gold medalist in track and field, but she is also a golfer with 10 major championships under her belt. If that isn’t impressive enough, Zaharias has had her hand in all-American basketball, showcasing her excellence across multiple disciplines. Not only has she broken barriers, but she managed to set three records at the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 1932 by claiming silver in the high jump and gold in the javelin throw.

To Conclude: The Competitive Spirit of Texas Sports

These are just some of the most iconic teams and athletes in Texas history, but they have laid the groundwork for future athletes to succeed. Even more, the consistent emergence of pro athletes from Texas proves the state’s competitive spirit tied to its rich sporting history. Of course, new icons are currently in the making, showcasing Texan prowess and passion for all things sport.