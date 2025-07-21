AI in Fintech Market Set to Exceed $79 Billion by 2030, More Than Doubling Its Current Value

In recent years, artificial intelligence has transformed the fintech sector, sparking major advancements in areas such as credit scoring, bespoke banking services, fraud detection, and algorithmic trading. As financial institutions push for greater automation and efficiency, AI adoption is accelerating rapidly, contributing to bullish market forecasts.

New figures from Stocklytics.com [1] reveal that the AI-driven fintech market is poised to more than double in size, exceeding a remarkable $79 billion by 2030.

This growth is being driven by increased demand for speed, security, and personalisation across financial services. From streamlining loan approvals to safeguarding digital transactions, AI has shifted from being a value-add to a business necessity in today’s fintech environment. The Statista and Research and Markets data supports this upward trend.

Market Value to Grow by an Average of $10 Billion Annually Throughout 2030

Fintech companies are turning to AI solutions to boost speed, security, and personalization in an increasingly competitive market. Artificial intelligence helps make things faster and cheaper in fintech by spotting fraud, improving lending decisions, and offering more personalized banking services. With customer expectations rising and cyber threats evolving, AI is no longer just a helpful tool, it’s become a must-have in the fintech space. The Statista and Research and Markets data proves this.

Just two years ago, AI in fintech market was valued at $22.5 billion. Since then, this figure has skyrocketed by nearly 45% and is projected to reach $32.2 billion this year. With tech companies increasingly embracing AI to improve workflows and services, the market is expected to grow by another $6 billion in 2026 and $8 billion in 2027, reaching over $46 billion value by 2027.

But the growth won`t stop there. According to Research and Markets projections, the global fintech market value will continue growing by an average of $10 billion per year, reaching over $79 billion by the end of a decade. This will also mark a staggering 145% increase in just five years. To put that into perspective, that is 50% higher than the projected five-year growth of the autonomous and sensor technology market, currently the third-largest revenue stream in the AI industry, and 40% more than the expected growth of the computer vision segment over the same period.

AI Pushes FinTech Market Toward $141 Billion Valuation by 2028

Besides helping fintech companies streamline operations and improve their services, AI is also a major force behind the fintech industry`s growth. According to Statista Market Insights survey, the fintech industry is on track to hit over $120 billion value this year, 16% more than a year ago and a massive 200% increase since 2022.

With AI automating tasks, enhancing security, and enabling smarter, faster, and more personalized financial solutions at scale, the market revenue is expected to grow by another 17% and reach over $141 billion by 2028.