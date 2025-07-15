In the wake of the UK construction sector’s most turbulent period in recent memory, few entrepreneurs are bouncing back with as much strategic momentum and clarity of vision as Oliver Burleigh, the Bristol-based founder of ORB Mechanical & Electrical and CB Construction Management (CBCM). From his operational base in Bristol, Burleigh is not only rebuilding his portfolio—he’s redefining what growth looks like in a post-pandemic construction economy. His businesses are diverse but deeply integrated, reflecting a broader approach to property, infrastructure, technology, and investment that is quietly reshaping the Southwest.

Building from the Ground Up

Oliver’s journey in the construction world is anything but theoretical. He didn’t arrive with a finance degree or a family legacy in real estate—instead, his career began on-site, as a young electrician gaining practical experience and a deep understanding of how buildings truly work. This formative time laid the groundwork for his first business: ORB Mechanical & Electrical. What began as a lean operation rooted in technical precision and hard-earned credibility has since grown into one of the most trusted contracting names in the region.

Based in Bristol, ORB is known for its hands-on leadership and commitment to delivering on time and on spec. It specialises in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) packages across commercial and residential developments. And with five new projects recently secured, worth a combined £5 million, the company is back in growth mode.

“It’s been a challenging period for the industry,” Burleigh explains, referencing supply chain disruptions, inflation, and post-Brexit labour shortages. “But the return of confidence and capital means opportunity for those positioned to deliver.”

ORB is not just surviving—it’s thriving. A further £12 million in projects are currently under negotiation, and the team is growing to meet demand. With new recruitment underway, the Bristol office is a hive of activity and ambition.

MEP Expertise in Exeter and Beyond

Among ORB’s recent wins is a notable MEP contract for a 25-bed student accommodation development in central Exeter, featuring mixed-use commercial space on the ground floor. With works set to begin imminently, the project is a symbol of the sector’s rebound and ORB’s place within it.

“This scheme represents the kind of project we excel at,” says Burleigh. “It’s technically complex, logistically sensitive, and driven by high expectations from both private and public stakeholders. That’s where ORB’s approach—grounded in precision, reliability, and clear communication—comes into its own.”

The Exeter contract also highlights another defining trait of Burleigh’s leadership: the ability to seize opportunity not just in urban centres like Bristol, but in regional hubs across the South West. ORB isn’t just a local contractor; it’s a regional force.

Delivering Through CBCM

While ORB handles the technical contracting, CB Construction Management—co-founded by Burleigh—serves as the strategic delivery partner. From pre-construction planning through to build-out, CBCM orchestrates all components of the development lifecycle, coordinating architects, engineers, contractors, and financial stakeholders.

Currently, CBCM is approaching completion on its Atlantic Heights development in Weston-super-Mare: an 18-unit apartment scheme that has impressed both investors and bank partners. First occupations are expected within months, and feedback on-site has been overwhelmingly positive.

Closer to home, the company recently broke ground on a 34-unit apartment complex in Bristol’s Old Market. Located at the edge of the city centre, the project has attracted attention not only for its scale but for its smart positioning: accessible, well-connected, and designed for modern urban living.

“Old Market is one of Bristol’s most vibrant and evolving areas,” says Burleigh. “Delivering a high-quality residential scheme here reinforces our belief in the city’s long-term growth and cultural capital.”

The Power of Integrated Strategy

What sets Burleigh apart in the industry is not just his technical or managerial skill, but his ability to build integrated systems that support scalable growth.

His group structure, anchored by Burleigh Investments & Holdings, oversees multiple ventures and ensures aligned decision-making across them. This allows for coordinated investment in property, people, and platforms—each reinforcing the others.

“Having central oversight means we can be nimble where we need to be, while also planning long-term,” Burleigh explains. “It’s not just about finishing one project—it’s about building the next five on stronger ground.”

In this sense, Burleigh Investments operates less like a traditional holding company and more like a venture studio—fueling organic expansion while evaluating new markets and business models.

The Human Element

Yet, for all the systems and scale, Burleigh is quick to emphasise that people are his most valuable asset.

“The strength of our team is the strength of our business,” he says. “We’ve been incredibly fortunate to bring in individuals who are not just skilled, but aligned with our values: accountability, ambition, and integrity.”

From apprentices just starting out to senior engineers managing multi-million-pound projects, the culture across his companies reflects Burleigh’s belief in meritocracy, mentorship, and meaningful work.

This people-first approach is evident in how the businesses responded during industry downturns. Rather than cutting deep, Burleigh focused on retention, upskilling, and repositioning. Now, with projects returning, that investment in team culture is paying dividends.

Legacy Thinking in a Fast-Moving Sector

Construction has traditionally been viewed as a slow-moving industry, resistant to change. But Burleigh is helping change that narrative. Whether it’s integrating modular components, applying digital project management tools, or fostering ESG best practices, his companies are proving that agility and innovation aren’t just for startups.

He also sees construction through a long-term lens. “Buildings aren’t just products,” he says. “They’re legacy assets. They shape communities, influence sustainability outcomes, and tell a story about the people who built them.”

For that reason, he remains personally involved in key design and planning decisions, ensuring that every scheme bearing the CBCM or ORB name lives up to the standard he’s set.

Outlook: From Bristol to the Wider UK

As we head into the second half of 2025, the outlook across Burleigh’s portfolio is undeniably positive. New projects are underway, pipeline activity is strong, and confidence is returning to the sector.

And it all starts in Bristol.

From a one-man electrical outfit to a multi-entity property and construction group, Oliver Burleigh’s journey is a testament to vision, resilience, and execution. His companies may span regions and sectors, but their compass remains fixed: to build smart, build sustainably, and build with purpose.

In a time when the industry is looking for fresh energy and authentic leadership, Bristol can proudly claim one of its own as a driving force behind the recovery—and the reinvention—of construction in the UK.