Building Brands in a Transforming Society: Mark Lamberti’s Role in Jazz Stores’ Growth

The late 1980s marked a pivotal moment in South African retail, as companies navigated rapid expansion amid economic and socio-political transformation, which ultimately led to the collapse of apartheid and establishment of a non-racial democracy in 1994.

At Jazz Stores Limited, a 37-year-old executive named Mark Lamberti was applying strategic marketing and operational expertise to navigate both the merchandise demands and socio-political aspirations of the emerging mass market, during one of the company’s most critical growth phases. This experience proved to be foundational in a career that would later reshape the country’s retail landscape.

Mark Lamberti arrived at Jazz Stores Limited with what company documents describe as “broad based experience in operations, marketing, human resource development, and store development at the board level.” His eleven-year track record in retail positioned him to tackle the complex challenges facing the supermarket chain during a period the Chief Executive characterized as one of “rapid growth and transitions.”

Strategic Marketing in a Period of Unprecedented Social Change

Jazz Stores was implementing what Chief Executive Clive Sacher termed “tight control and more sophisticated management information systems” while simultaneously pursuing an aggressive expansion strategy. The company was managing organic growth through new store openings alongside integration of acquisitions—a dual approach that required executives capable of balancing operational excellence with cultural change and strategic vision.

Mark Lamberti’s appointment as Marketing and Development Director placed him at the center of these initiatives. Company records show he was specifically responsible for overseeing the Frazers Fairways division in what the Chief Executive’s Statement described as a restructured management approach designed to “devote time to the strategic direction of the group and new acquisitions.”

The scope of Jazz Stores’ transformation during this period was substantial, particularly regarding the training, development and compensation of previously excluded African, Indian and mixed race employees. The company was implementing “participative management structures in the branches” while developing what it called “a unique integrated training and development programme for staff and managers.” This program included “specific training, performance appraisal and career planning under the guidance of mentors,” representing an innovative approach to non-racial human capital development that was ahead of its time in South African retail.

Operational Excellence During Market Expansion

Mark Lamberti’s multidisciplinary background proved particularly valuable as Jazz Stores pursued what the Chief Executive described as “substantial growth over the next few years.” The company’s annual report documents how “the acquisition of other chains necessitates an initial adherence to those attributes responsible for their prior success, but at the same time it is necessary to integrate the culture of Jazz and constantly investigate those areas where rationalisation will result in the reduction of costs.”

This delicate balance between maintaining acquired companies’ strengths while achieving operational synergies and integrating significant cultural change required the kind of strategic thinking that Mark Lamberti brought to his role. Financial Director Ian Wainer and other executives worked closely with Lamberti to manage the company’s growth trajectory, with the leadership team collectively addressing what the Chief Executive acknowledged as “another demanding year.”

The company’s approach to human resources during this period reflected Mark Lamberti’s expertise in that area. Jazz Stores had developed “a recognition and incentive scheme” and made “progress on the implementation of participative management structures,” while also allocating “shares in the Jazz Share Scheme” to staff and management. These initiatives directed mainly at staff members prejudiced by apartheid laws, demonstrated a commitment to employee engagement that would become a hallmark of Lamberti’s later executive roles.

Foundation for Future Retail Leadership

The Chief Executive’s Statement specifically recognized Mark Lamberti for his “loyalty, commitment, and leadership” during this challenging period, acknowledging that his contributions extended beyond routine management functions to include strategic problem-solving and organisation repositioning during a period of significant socio-political stress. This recognition would prove prescient, as Lamberti’s experience at Jazz Stores provided crucial preparation for his subsequent impact on South African retail.

After leaving Jazz Stores in 1988, Mark Lamberti would go on to serve as managing director of Makro before founding Massmart in 1992. The capabilities that he started to acquire during his Jazz Stores tenure were instrumental in building Massmart into what became “Africa’s second largest retailer of consumer goods.”

The Jazz Stores period illustrates how Mark Lamberti developed the foundational leadership capabilities that would characterize his subsequent career achievements and contributions as the CEO of three major South African based international public companies.