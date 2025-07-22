Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company ESG Leadership Drives Saudi Construction Innovation

Environmental, social, and governance principles have become central to Saudi Arabia’s construction sector transformation, with Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company ESG initiatives leading this evolution through groundbreaking 3D construction printing technology. The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 sustainability goals have created new opportunities for eco-friendly building methods, positioning the company at the forefront of sustainable real estate development across the Middle East.

World’s Tallest 3D Printed Building Demonstrates Environmental Leadership

Dar Al Arkan’s environmental commitment reached a milestone with the completion of the world’s tallest on-site 3D printed building in Riyadh. This three-story, 9.9-meter villa represents both technological achievement and fundamental shift toward sustainable construction practices that align with global ESG standards.

The 3D Construction Printing (3DCP) technology, implemented in partnership with Danish company COBOD, delivers significant environmental benefits. The construction process cuts building time by more than half while requiring only three workers to complete a house, substantially reducing both labor intensity and associated carbon emissions. This efficiency creates direct environmental impact reduction through lower energy consumption and minimized site disruption.

The 3D printed villa features additional insulation layers that ensure energy conservation, achieving up to 30 percent savings in energy consumption compared to traditional construction methods. The integration of smart home systems and nine solar panels on the roof generates sufficient electricity to power lighting and heating systems.

Advanced Materials and Waste Reduction Technology

The environmental advantages of Dar Al Arkan’s 3D printing initiative encompass innovative material usage and waste reduction strategies. Heat-reflecting nano-technology used for painting exterior walls makes the villa up to 40% more heat-resistant than traditional buildings, while the exterior structure is four times stronger than conventional construction.

The first villa constructed in Shams Al Riyadh utilized locally made materials including cement, sand, rocks and stones, with varying degrees of concentration, ensuring the structure meets stringent durability standards. This localized material sourcing strategy reduces the carbon footprint associated with construction logistics while supporting local suppliers and contributing to circular economy principles.

Vision 2030 Alignment and Sustainable Building Practices

Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company ESG strategy directly supports Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 environmental targets. As Chairman Yousef Al Shelash stated during the World Economic Forum in Davos, “Developing sustainably is about embracing and using the technology that’s out there and facilitating green practices wherever possible.”

The company’s 3D printing program addresses multiple environmental challenges simultaneously. Unlike traditional home-building methods, 3DCP cuts construction time by more than half, requires fewer workers, and uses less concrete to complete buildings, making the technology more sustainable and a viable solution for a low-carbon construction industry.

This technological advancement positions Dar Al Arkan as a leader in Saudi Arabia’s transition toward sustainable construction practices, supporting the Kingdom’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060. The success of the initial 3D printed villa has enabled the company to scale this technology across multiple projects within its portfolio.

Smart Building Integration and Operational Efficiency

The environmental dimension of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company ESG framework encompasses sophisticated smart building technologies that optimize energy consumption and reduce environmental impact. The 3D printed villa features smart applications that control various functions including doors, locks, air conditioning, and lighting.

These intelligent building systems contribute to long-term sustainability by enabling precise energy management and reducing operational carbon footprints. The integration of renewable energy sources demonstrates the company’s commitment to creating buildings that minimize both construction-related environmental impact and operational energy consumption throughout their lifecycle.

The villa was printed directly on site during the summer without any cooling equipment or shading, indicating that the technology can operate in extreme conditions year-round across different regions of the Kingdom.

Industry Recognition and Future Expansion

Dar Al Arkan’s environmental leadership has earned recognition from industry stakeholders and government entities. The company recently received a Certificate of Appreciation from Aramco for its innovative 3D-printing construction work on the world’s largest 3D-printed mosque, highlighting the potential for sustainable construction technologies to serve diverse building applications.

This recognition underscores the broader impact of Dar Al Arkan’s ESG initiatives and their potential to influence sustainable construction practices across the Kingdom. The Ministry of Housing in Saudi Arabia commented on the use of new technology: “In Saudi, we are rapidly developing in the construction sector through our Building Technology Initiative and implementing new technologies to enable 70% of the Saudi population to own their homes by 2030.”

Scaling Sustainable Construction Technology

Following the completion of the first villa, Dar Al Arkan moved the printer to construct additional buildings, with the second villa’s first floor completed in just eight days. This rapid deployment capability demonstrates the scalability of sustainable construction technologies and their potential to transform the broader real estate sector.

The company’s commitment to expanding 3D printing technology across its developments illustrates how ESG principles can drive both environmental benefits and operational efficiency. As project manager Wael Al Hagan noted, “Our efforts are focused on developing the kingdom’s real estate sector by integrating the latest trends and technologies, drawn from global best practices to enhance our industry locally and deliver on the objectives of vision 2030.”

As Saudi Arabia continues its journey toward Vision 2030, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company ESG initiatives serve as a model for sustainable development practices that balance environmental responsibility with economic growth. The company’s innovative approach to construction technology and environmental stewardship positions it as a leader in the Kingdom’s transformation toward a sustainable future.