Dogelon Mars: The Complete Guide to the ELON Cryptocurrency in 2024

What is Dogelon Mars?

With its space exploration theme and decentralized development, Dogelon Mars (ELON) has captured the attention of cryptocurrency investors with its innovative concept and extensive use of memes. Dogelon Mars is a community-owned Ethereum-based (ERC-20) token funded in April 2021; its positioning is as a so-called people coin with an emphasis on availability and wide distribution.

Dogelon Mars is a deflationary cryptocurrency, unlike many other meme-based crypto, and much of its total supply was burned, which has structural features that set it apart as more than a joke coin. The project, DogeStar, draws inspiration from Dogecoin, Elon Musk, and interplanetary themes, adding to the aspirational theme of many present-day cryptocurrency projects.

Supply and Tokenomics Dogelon Mars

The tokenomics of Dogelon Mars is an essential consideration for anyone willing to engage with this cryptocurrency. The project has introduced a total supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens, which is one quadrillion tokens, that will allow micro-transactions and wide dissemination.

Facts about Key Tokens Distribution

Supply : 1,000,000,000,000,000 ELON

: 1,000,000,000,000,000 ELON Burned Supply : 50 percent (500 trillion tokens) of the total supply is burned by sending it to the dead address

: 50 percent (500 trillion tokens) of the total supply is burned by sending it to the dead address Liquidity Pool : 50 percent of the rest of the tokens are deposited in Uniswap

: 50 percent of the rest of the tokens are deposited in Uniswap Contract Ownership : Rejected, that is, no main party can alter the token

: Rejected, that is, no main party can alter the token Transaction Tax: 0% – there is no charge on transfer

Such an absolute abandonment of ownership in the contracts is a solemn promise toward decentralisation, as no person or entity will be able to change the functioning of the token or print more of it.

The Best Place to Buy and Store Dogelon Mars (ELON)

To get the Dogelon Mars tokens, a couple of good cryptocurrency exchanges have a trade pair:

Major Exchanges

Uniswap : It is the major decentralised exchange to trade ELON

: It is the major decentralised exchange to trade ELON BitMart : Centralised exchange trading ELON/USDT

: Centralised exchange trading ELON/USDT XT.com : Traders can trade ELON on five stablecoins

: Traders can trade ELON on five stablecoins Hotbit: Global exchange with ELON trade options

Compatible Wallets

Dogelon Mars has been issued on the ERC-20 standard:

MetaMask

TrustWallet

Atomic Wallet

Exodus

Tokenary

Make sure you have the right contract address when adding Dogelon Mars to your wallet 0x761d38e5ddf6ccf68d06822599cc5a4587c8b8a3

History and Performance of Dogelon Mars Price

Dogelon Mars prices show how precarious meme-based cryptocurrencies are. Since its introduction, ELON has faced considerable price fluctuations due to market sentiment, cryptocurrency direction, and social internet-related actions.

Price Milestones

Launch (April 2021) : 0.00000003$ per token

: 0.00000003$ per token All-time High (May 2021) : It hit the value of 0.00000349 at the time of the overall crypto boom period

: It hit the value of 0.00000349 at the time of the overall crypto boom period Price today (2024) : It is trading at a price of about $0.00000075 with a market capitalization of circa 85 million pounds

: It is trading at a price of about $0.00000075 with a market capitalization of circa 85 million pounds Market Position: On CoinMarketCap, usually holds the range of #150-#200 in terms of market cap

The market capitalisation of the token is not computed like regular assets because of its quadrillion tokens supply and, as such, the price per token is not of great significance compared with the total market value.

Dogelon Mars Community and Ecosystem Development

The highly active and engaged community can be declared one of the most essential features of Dogelon Mars. The project lacks the bureaucratic structure of the corporate system and is governed by society and served by volunteer efforts.

Community Initiatives

Dogelon Mars DAO : Governance propositions and discussions engineered by the community

: Governance propositions and discussions engineered by the community Space-Themed Branding: Space-oriented graphic designs, Space-oriented messaging on exploring other planets

Space-oriented graphic designs, Space-oriented messaging on exploring other planets Merchandise : Official clothing and memorabilia by using the Doge-in-a-helmet mascot

: Official clothing and memorabilia by using the Doge-in-a-helmet mascot Social Media: Live subreddits, Twitter, and Telegram

Ecosystem Expansion

Although a fungible token is targeted at the majority of people, the Dogelon Mars ecosystem has grown to encompass:

NFT packages with digital pieces of space art

Integrations with a range of DeFi systems of staking and liquidity, Financial Products NS

Adoption of community-managed development of tools and analytics dashboards

Separate charity activities with the help of community funds

Dogelon Mars (ELON) Technical Analysis

Technically speaking, Dogelon Mars portrays characteristics of other high-supply meme coins:

Support Levels : The strong psychological support has been presented by $0.00000050.

: The strong psychological support has been presented by $0.00000050. Resistance Levels : The most significant resistance point is the level of $0.00000100

: The most significant resistance point is the level of $0.00000100 Trading Volume : The correlation is robust with the whole movement in the field of cryptocurrencies

: The correlation is robust with the whole movement in the field of cryptocurrencies Volatility: Very volatile prices that are dependent on the sentiment of social media

As traders, it’s essential to keep in mind that ELON is generally more volatile than other established cryptocurrencies, requiring the use of the correct risk management strategy.

Comparing Dogelon Mars to Similar Cryptocurrencies

Dogelon Mars belongs to a group of meme-related cryptocurrencies that currently has a few iconic projects:

Dogelon Mars Against Dogecoin

Both include dog-related branding, and one has implemented the roll-out of merchant acceptance and enhanced throughput, and the other includes a deflationary model with a fully-renounced contract.

Dogelon Mars/Shiba Inu

Compared to Dogelon Mars, Shiba Inu has created a more comprehensive ecosystem that consists of its exchange (ShibaSwap) and other tokens (LEASH, BONE).

Dogelon Mars vs Floki Inu

Floki Inu has been aggressive in its marketing partners and NFT initiatives, whereas the Dogelon Mars project has been more people and community-oriented.

The Prospect of Dogelon Mars in the Future

The further process of Dogelon Mars development is probably going to be conditional upon a variety of factors:

Community Engagement : Maintaining proactive involvement and contribution in the development of Squares in the community.

: Maintaining proactive involvement and contribution in the development of Squares in the community. Exchange Listings : The possibility of an exchange listing on bigger centralised exchanges

: The possibility of an exchange listing on bigger centralised exchanges Use Case Development : Life, in addition to hypothetical trading, into real application.s

: Life, in addition to hypothetical trading, into real application.s Market Conditions : Wider conditions of the cryptocurrency market and cryptocurrency growth rates

: Wider conditions of the cryptocurrency market and cryptocurrency growth rates Regulatory Environment: Changing rules of cryptocurrencies around the world

Community initiatives, as opposed to a central development team, would be the driving factor behind the significant ecosystem developments, ensuring the project remains decentralised.

Factors to Consider and Risks in Investments

There are a few key elements of Dogelon Mars that people ought to take into consideration when thinking about investing in it:

Potential Advantages

Deflationary supply with 50% burn

Total rejection of the contract without any directive control

It has no transaction charges

Presence in large exchanges

Community support

Significant Risks

Prone to price changes

Charlatanism and low practical value outside of even speculation

Reliance on Social media sentiment

No official development plan or department

Meme coin rivals

Origin of the Name Dogelon Mars

The Dogelon Mars name is an amalgamation of many scriptural aspects of the cryptocurrency culture:

Doge : Says what it is, Doge and Dogecoin

: Says what it is, Doge and Dogecoin Elon : This is done to honor Elon Musk, who, through his tweets, has caused a huge impact on various cryptocurrencies.

Mars: This name indicates the focus of Musk regarding interplanetary journeys and the optimistic view of the crypto community as a whole

The type of name used is typical of other cryptocurrencies, which are developed using popular cultural elements intertwined with desire elements.

Conclusion: Where does Dogelon Mars fit in the Crypto world?

Dogelon Mars is a new and interesting use case of community-operated cryptocurrency. Set aside its meme coin nature, it can be seen that the structural elements of the token, especially the burn mechanism and the renounced contract, are considerations that are well considered beyond mere novelty.

Ultimately, the project will prove successful when it can keep the community involved and potentially create use cases that are not speculative, but instead directly related to trading. As an investment, investors would not want to consider Dogelon Mars as a high-risk, high-volatility asset that may only be suitable for investors with a high-risk tolerance indicator and with a clear understanding of how the cryptocurrency market operates.

Like any cryptocurrency investment, one should conduct thorough research regarding the purchase of Dogelon Mars tokens and seriously consider one’s financial situation. The decentralised, community-owned status of the project implies that future development of it will be a result of user involvement instead of corporate-level planning.