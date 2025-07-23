Ford Recalls Hundreds of Thousands of Maverick Pickup Trucks

The motor company that produces Ford trucks has recently recalled several of its popular models, including the Maverick pickup trucks, thereby casting doubt on the safety of the cars and the company’s responsibility in manufacturing them. The miniature Maverick, which has also received praise due to its affordability and hybrid capabilities, has been associated with a collection of safety-related concerns since its release in 2021, prompting Ford to take action to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers.

The recalls mentioned above primarily pertain to models produced between 2022 and 2024 and encompass severe defects, including malfunctioning rearview cameras, battery anomalies, and tail lights, among others. Here is what Maverick owners should learn to avoid accidents on the road.

Safety Hazards Due to Massive Recalls

Among the recent recalls, the most significant one involves approximately 272,827 vehicles (2022-2023 Ford Maverick pickups and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport SUVs) due to a flaw in the 12-volt battery produced by Camel Battery of China. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), these batteries can experience internal manufacturing defects, which can result in sudden degradation (weld failures).

This may lead to loss of power steering, failure to start after auto-stop/starts, or low temperatures, and in all cases, the risk of a crash. Ford has calculated that just the percentage of these vehicles that are affected is 1, but the extent of its severity has caused a proactive reaction. The owners will be informed as early as the three weddings in 2025 to take their cars to a Ford or a Lincoln dealer to have them checked and have faulty batteries replaced free of charge.

The other major recall involves 242,669 Maverick trucks from the 2022-2024 model years, which are being recalled due to the Body Control Module (BCM) potentially failing, resulting in failed taillights. The BCM may display a false overload warning, causing one or both tail lamps to switch off while driving, thereby decreasing visibility at night and increasing the chances of collisions.

Such an issue, unrelated to headlights, brake lights, or turn signals, was identified through Ford’s analysis of warranty claims and connected vehicle data, affecting 4,727 vehicles that presented Diagnostic Trouble Codes. Notification to owners will begin in May 2024, with letters sent to schedule a complimentary software upgrade at dealerships.

Additionally, 144,516 2022-2024 Mavericks with connected touch radio (CTR) systems are being recalled due to issues with the rearview camera. This is where the camera display can freeze when the vehicle is in reverse, creating a false image of the surroundings and posing a greater risk of an accident, especially in narrow spaces.

Regarding the cause of the problem, Ford attributed it to the improper memory handling of the CTR software, which was corrected during production after November 28, 2023. It will inform owners by September 30, 2024, to have their CTR software updated, free of charge, and mobile services will be offered to owners at participating dealerships.

Other Recall Actions

And woes of recalls do not end with Ford. In March 2025, the company issued five recalls for Maverick trucks due to a significant number of cases of improper prior recall repairs. For example, a digital instrument cluster installed on 933 Mavericks produced in August 2021 and October 2023 will also require a software update because it fails to share critical safety details, in violation of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

There is another recall of 141 units of the 2021-2022 model, as the brake lights can activate without driver action due to the ABS module not being correctly updated. A lesser recall targeted back in 2022-2024 involved 207 Mavericks due to an issue with the Hybrid Powertrain Control Module, which resulted in the car shifting into neutral at a specific time, causing the vehicle to lose drive power. On or after April 14, 2025, owners can be informed of the free repairs.

The latest of these, issued in June 2025, is 63,898 2025 Mavericks with loose or dislodged retaining clips to the airbag indicator light, allowing inaccuracy in the residence of the dashboard. Although it does not mean that the air bag system will be affected by this issue, Ford is still pending a remedy, and all air bag system owners will receive their first letter by June 9, 2025. Those who own the second letter will receive it as soon as the parts become available.

Industry Environment and Response by Ford

Ford has taken responsibility for addressing these problems as soon as possible, with a primary focus on customer safety. A Ford spokesperson insists that the safety and reliability of their cars are their priority. We are closely collaborating with dealers to ensure that we can offer free repairs and cause minimal inconvenience.

The company faces further investigation after being fined $165 million by the federal government in November 2024, following a finding of guilt for failing to recall its earlier manufactured cars within the recommended time frame required under the regulation.

The recalls made by the Maverick have been representative of the automotive industry in general, which is facing an increasing number of cars with more electronics, sensors, and software, resulting in a higher incidence of defects. There is a possibility that the rate at which Ford scaled up production of the Maverick would have overstretched the quality control aspect. However, considering the company’s transparency in its operations, the trend within the industry is linked to increased safety reporting.

What Owners Should Do

Maverick owners are asked to verify the 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) of their vehicle on the official Ford recall site’s website or the NHTSA site’s lookup tool to determine if their truck is among the recalled vehicles.

Ford is taking steps to notify consumers by sending them notification letters; however, being proactive is particularly important, especially when it comes to issues such as battery failure or rearview camera malfunctions, which are, in the first place, safety concerns. The repair work is free of charge, and Ford offers mobile services at its dealerships, providing added convenience to customers. The Ford customer care contact number is also 1-866-436-7332, which owners can use to reach the company.

Looking Ahead

Another model that still enjoys massive popularity in the U.S. is the Ford Maverick, which sold more than 94,000 units in 2023. It is affordable (the base model starts at $25,500) and fuel-efficient (hybrid). Nevertheless, the aspect of vigilance for owners is underscored by recalls.

Although it is rather frustrating, especially for those who have to make several visits to dealers due to previous repair problems, Ford is taking steps to restore their confidence. As the automotive industry transforms, it will be necessary to stay updated and consider recalls promptly, as this will help keep Maverick drivers safe on the road.