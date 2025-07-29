Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025: Dates, Tickets, Cars & What’s New

The Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 is set to return as one of the world’s most iconic motoring events, celebrating the past, present, and future of motorsport and automotive innovation.

Held at the historic Goodwood Estate in West Sussex, the festival will take place from Thursday 10 July to Sunday 13 July 2025, featuring the latest supercars, legendary racing drivers, and the famous Central Feature sculpture.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025, including ticket prices, event highlights, car reveals, and how to plan your visit.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025: Key Details at a Glance

Goodwood Festival of Speed Dates: Thursday 10 July – Sunday 13 July 2025

What Is the Goodwood Festival of Speed?

The Festival of Speed has been held annually since 1993 and is the largest event of its kind in the world. It combines high-speed racing, car culture, and engineering excellence in a unique country estate setting.

Key features include:

The Hill Climb: A 1.16-mile timed race up the Goodwood House driveway, featuring F1 cars, Le Mans prototypes, and hypercars.

A 1.16-mile timed race up the Goodwood House driveway, featuring F1 cars, Le Mans prototypes, and hypercars. Central Feature: A giant, themed sculpture in front of Goodwood House, often showcasing a legendary marque or motorsport era.

A giant, themed sculpture in front of Goodwood House, often showcasing a legendary marque or motorsport era. Cartier Style Award: A celebration of automotive design and fashion.

A celebration of automotive design and fashion. Future Lab: A showcase of electric and sustainable mobility technologies.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025: What’s New?

While the full programme is still being finalised, the 2025 event is expected to feature several exciting updates:

1. Expanded Electric & Hybrid Showcase

With the automotive industry shifting toward electrification, the Future Lab zone will be larger than ever, featuring:

Latest EV hypercars from Porsche, Rimac, and Lotus

Demonstrations of hydrogen-powered race vehicles

Panel discussions on sustainable motorsport

2. 75th Anniversary of Ferrari (Potential Theme)

2025 marks the 75th anniversary of Ferrari’s founding. While not officially confirmed, many expect the **Central Feature** to celebrate the Prancing Horse with a display of iconic red cars and appearances by legendary drivers like Michael Schumacher or Charles Leclerc.

3. Enhanced Fan Experience Zones

New interactive areas are planned, including:

VR simulators for the Hill Climb

Driver meet-and-greet sessions

Family-friendly activities in the Kids’ Zone

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 Ticket Information

Tickets for the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 are expected to go on sale in **late 2024 or early 2025**. Prices are likely to be similar to 2024, with slight increases due to inflation.

Ticket Type Expected Price (2025) Includes Thursday (Preview Day) £65–£75 Early access, quieter crowds, media events Friday £55–£65 Main event day, full track action Saturday £55–£65 Hill Climb finals, driver parades Sunday £55–£65 Family day, classic car displays Weekend Pass £150–£180 Access to Friday–Sunday VIP Experience £300+ Private viewing, hospitality, fast-track entry

Tip: Book early — tickets often sell out, especially for Preview Day and Saturday.

How to Get to the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Estate is located in West Sussex, easily accessible from London, Brighton, and Southampton.

By Car

Use postcode PO18 0PH for GPS. Parking is available on-site, but carpooling is encouraged due to traffic congestion.

By Train

The nearest station is Chichester (15 minutes by shuttle bus). Direct trains run from:

London Victoria (1h 45m)

London Waterloo (2h)

Portsmouth (30m)

Shuttle Services

Free and paid shuttles run from Chichester station and nearby towns during the event.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When are tickets for Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 on sale?

Expected to go on sale in late 2024 or early 2025. Sign up for alerts on goodwood.com.

Is the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 confirmed?

Yes. The dates (10–13 July 2025) have been officially announced. The full programme will be released in spring 2025.

Can I bring a caravan or camp?

No. The Festival of Speed is a day event — camping is not permitted. For overnight stays, book nearby hotels or consider the Goodwood Revival in September, which offers camping.

Are dogs allowed?

Yes, but they must be kept on a lead at all times. Dog-friendly zones and water stations are available.

What should I wear?

Dress for the weather — the event is outdoors. Many wear smart casual or motorsport-themed clothing. Wellies are recommended if it rains.

Will there be F1 drivers at the 2025 event?

Yes. The Festival regularly features current and former F1 stars. Names like Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and David Coulthard have appeared in past years.

Final Thoughts: Why the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 Will Be Unmissable

The Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 promises to be one of the most exciting editions yet, blending heritage, innovation, and high-octane action.

Whether you’re a die-hard motorsport fan, an EV enthusiast, or just looking for a unique summer day out, the festival offers something for everyone.

To make the most of your visit:

Buy tickets early

Plan your travel in advance

Check the official app for live schedules

Follow Goodwood’s website for updates on the theme, car reveals, and driver announcements

Mark your calendar: 10–13 July 2025. The roar of engines awaits.