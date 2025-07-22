Hankook Takes Centre Stage at the 2025 London E-Prix Season Finale

GEN3 Evo iON Race Tyre Tackles Formula E’s Toughest Circuit as Championship Battle Reaches its Climax

London hosts the concluding rounds of the 2025 Formula E season, as the Teams’ Championship hangs in the balance after Oliver Rowland’s earlier individual victory in Berlin

Hankook’s GEN3 Evo iON Race shines on Formula E’s most complex track—featuring indoor-outdoor transitions and a technical 20-turn layout

As the sole tyre provider for the series, Hankook reaffirms its commitment to cutting-edge performance and eco-innovation at the final curtain of Season 11

Marking the finale of an exhilarating ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook)—a flagship brand under Hankook & Company Group—heads to London for the closing double-header of Season 11. Scheduled for 26 and 27 July at ExCeL London, the 2025 London E-Prix will see Races 15 and 16 decide the final team standings in one of motorsport’s most advanced electric series.

The 2.077km circuit, winding through the ExCeL Exhibition Centre and spilling out onto the city’s Royal Docklands, remains the championship’s only venue to offer both indoor and outdoor racing segments. Drivers must negotiate a 20-turn challenge under mixed lighting and over varying elevations—from sharp ascents at Turns 18 and 19 to quick drops at Turns 5 and 6—demanding razor-sharp responsiveness from car, tyre, and driver alike.

The 2025 London E-Prix will also celebrate this season’s champions. While Oliver Rowland has already secured the Drivers’ World Championship following his victory at the 2025 Hankook Berlin E-Prix, the Teams’ Championship title remains contested. With the support of Hankook’s tires, Rowland’s Berlin victory solidified his title, showcasing Hankook’s contribution to the competitive environment throughout the season.. The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team leads with 228 points, with the Nissan Formula E Team close behind at 205 points, setting the stage for a dramatic final weekend.

As the exclusive technical partner and tire supplier of the championship, Hankook’s GEN3 Evo iON Race tire, developed exclusively for Formula E’s GEN3 Evo race cars, will support the crowning of the Season 11 champion in London. The tire’s specially engineered rubber compound and advanced tread profile deliver reliable grip and thermal control, enabling peak performance even across London’s varied surfaces. It also reflects Hankook’s commitment to sustainability, incorporating 35% sustainable materials and supporting a closed-loop recycling process after each race.

Maximilian Günther of DS Penske recently praised the tire for its performance and consistency: “Hankook’s GEN3 Evo iON Race gives me a lot of confidence, especially in varied track and weather conditions. Whether it’s wet patches, fluctuating track temperatures, or tricky surfaces, the grip and consistency really allow us to push the car and stay in control.”

As Season 11 comes to a close, Hankook looks ahead as it continues its journey at the forefront of electric motorsport. With each race, the company not only supports the pursuit of peak performance but also advances innovation and sustainability in global motorsport.