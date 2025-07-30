How to Buy Ripple Currency in the UK?

The native cryptocurrency of Ripple, XRP, is a digital currency that facilitates low-cost, instant cross-border payments, making it one of the most sought-after assets among UK investors looking to utilize blockchain technology efficiently. XRP is one of the leading cryptocurrencies with a market capitalisation of more than 183 billion Pounds sterling and a price of about 2.32 by July 2025.

Nevertheless, when purchasing XRP in the UK, one must consider regulatory policies, exchange usage costs, and safety. This article describes how to acquire XRP safely and presents one of the key regulatory risks of the purchase, which should be followed to make sure that the acquisition of the XRP will comply with the laws of the UK and help to optimise your investment strategy.

How to buy XRP in the UK: Step-by-step

1. Find a Reliable Exchanger of Cryptocurrencies

To purchase XRP, choose a reputable, FCA-registered exchange to ensure compliance with UK regulations. CoinJar: Enables fast payments and allows for trading crypto XRP at low monitoring and trading fees, licensed by the FCA.

Coinbase : offers an easy user interface and accepts GBP deposits via bank transfer or debit card.

: offers an easy user interface and accepts GBP deposits via bank transfer or debit card. eToro: allows trading multiple assets, and crypto trades are associated with a fee of 1%, making it an excellent option for beginners.

allows trading multiple assets, and crypto trades are associated with a fee of 1%, making it an excellent option for beginners. Kraken : Has a minimum purchase level of a pound, and its charges are comparable; it uses PayPal and card payments.

: Regulated by the FCA, it can transfer money promptly, with a reasonable fee for trading XRP. Revolut: An inclusive application to purchase XRP using British Pounds (GBP) with zero fees on premium subscriptions. Compare the fees charged, two-factor authentication (2FA) security, and user reviews to identify the best platform to use.

2. Sign in and Hello to Your Account

Sign up for your desired exchange using your email, create a password, and verify through Know Your Customer (KYC). Typically, this involves:

A government identity (e.g., a passport or driving licence).

Duplicates of place of residence as denoted (e.g., utility bill and bank statement).As an illustration, CoinJar sets a 24-hour cooling-off period and a quiz for those in the UK to adhere to the rulings made by the FCA. Verification requires that the rules on anti-money laundering (AML) are met and can take a couple of hours to days, depending on the platform.

3. Deposit Funds

Bank Transfer is free, but quite pricey per transaction via Faster Payments (CoinJar, Kraken, amongst others).

D/C Card : The most convenient, which may incur more costs (1% on eToro, 3DS-supported cards on Kraken).

Debit/Credit Card : Already exists on specific sites (e.g., Kraken / Changelly), but other sites may not support it / KYC is required with larger transactions on some sites (in some cases). E.g.. Coinbase accepts GBP bank transfers, but you will need a reference code so that it can track your account.

Paypal/ Apple Pay/ Google Pay: Available on some platforms (e.g., Kraken, Changelly), but not potentially available / KYC needed on bigger transactions (in some cases). For example, Coinbase handles GBP bank transfers and provides a reference code to identify your account. Be aware of conversion fees when converting GBP to EUR or GBP to USD.

4. Buy XRP

Go to the trading platform, select GBP/XRP, and provide the type of purchase to be made:

Market Order : Immediately purchase XRP at the best possible cost right now (2.32, at the time of writing, July 2025).

: Immediately purchase XRP at the best possible cost right now (2.32, at the time of writing, July 2025). Limit Order: Enter the price at which you want to buy XRP. This is best suited for cost averaging. Enter the dollar amount you wish to spend (attempting this using Kraken at current rates would be 42.55 XRP to exchange 100 pounds). Check the costs of the review and close the deal. Apps such as Uphold can be purchased at a low rate starting at only 5 pounds, which caters to small investments.

5. Keep Your XRP Safe

Remember that you should always keep your XRP in a safe wallet:

Exchange Wallet : It is convenient to trade, but it is less secure as they can be hacked. Cold storage is the case in exchanges such as CoinJar and Kraken.

: It is convenient to trade, but it is less secure as they can be hacked. Cold storage is the case in exchanges such as CoinJar and Kraken. Hardware Wallet: Holding XRP in devices that support these coins, such as Ledger Nano S or Nano X, with offline storage, is the right choice to make over a long-term period. Moving XRP to a personal wallet minimizes the risks associated with exchange functionality, which is highly important given the Financial Conduct Authority’s warning that cryptoassets lack protection by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

6. Observation and Control of Your Investment

Monitor the price of XRP through live charts on Coinbase or Revolut and consider setting up recurring purchases (e.g., auto-trade on Kraken), as this will effectively average your costs over the long term. Note that the market is volatile; the price of XRP has been below its peak of 2.87 pounds to 2.32 pounds in the recent past.

SEC Suits and Deadly Regulatory Risk: Regulatory Risk

Being in the legal grey area, XRP is currently promoted as a possible security due to the lawsuit Ripple Labs is under with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In a suit launched in 2020, the SEC has claimed that XRP is a security that was not registered per the law, and that was only partly solved in August 2024, when Ripple was made to pay a penalty of 195 million pounds (225 million U.S. dollars), a significantly lower amount compared to that demanded by the SEC (1.5 billion pounds).

Volatility may be rekindled in January 2025 when an appeal brief is expected, as whatever happens could affect the whole world’s understanding of the regulatory position of XRP. The FCA in the UK values XRP as an unregulated token, but the use of the same in a financial transaction exposes it to the AML and counter-terrorism financing requirements.

In April 2021, the SEC appeal reclassified XRP as a security, which could introduce stringent reporting requirements and delisting risks for UK exchanges, potentially impacting liquidity and accessibility. Additionally, inspecting an instance with CoinJar reveals that the FCA’s strict KYC and cooling-off regulations are designed to protect consumers.

However, these regulations can also cause delays in product acquisition, potentially leading to missed opportunities for time-sensitive investments. Investors must stay sensitive and updated on all regulatory developments to avoid the consequences of such breaches.

Safe XRP Investment Tips

Investigate: Knowledge of XRP and how it can be used to facilitate cross-border payments and its contribution to RippleNet.

Transaction & Withdrawal Fees : Which platforms have the best fees (e.g., on eToro, the transaction and withdrawal fee is 1 percent, on Revolut, it is zero, but only in the Premium version).

: Which platforms have the best fees (e.g., on eToro, the transaction and withdrawal fee is 1 percent, on Revolut, it is zero, but only in the Premium version). Lock Down Account : By enabling 2FA and strong passwords, you will lock down your exchange account.

: By enabling 2FA and strong passwords, you will lock down your exchange account. Stay Updated: monitor the SEC case and FCA statement regarding Ripple, as changes in XRP supply and value regulation are possible.

Conclusion

With Coinbase, eToro, Kraken, CoinJar, or Revolut (the last of which is registered with the FCA), it is easy to buy XRP in the UK. You can invest with confidence by following these steps: selecting the platform, verifying your account, depositing GBP, obtaining XRP, and safely keeping the tokens.

Nonetheless, the risks associated with the ongoing SEC litigation and FCA involvement, which are not yet fully resolved when it comes to XRP, should be considered. The price of XRP remains high at 2.32 pounds, and due to its use case in the international payment system, it is an appealing investment, but do not invest more than you can afford to lose because all cryptocurrencies are risky and are not regulated in the UK.