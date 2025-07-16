In the UK, millions of people are facing a cost-of-living crisis as food prices soar and inflation is at its highest so far this year. Core inflation hit 3.4% in May 2025, not only exceeding expectations but a far cry from the BoE’s 2% target. At the same time, global markets are unsettled as they brace for the economic impact of changing trade agreements, tariffs, and the Middle East conflict. This kind of financial climate makes planning ahead feel confusing, but it also highlights its necessity.

A good financial planner can help you protect your assets, even in times of fear and uncertainty. They can guide you to make smarter financial decisions and prepare for your family’s future. In this article, we’ll discuss what to look for in a financial planner, what questions to ask, and how to feel more in control of your finances.

Understand Your Needs

Some financial planners focus on specific goals, like saving for a home, planning retirement, or building wealth. Start with a clear idea of what you want help with. For example, the firm Strategic Financial Solutions provides specialist services for tax planning, aged care, retirement, estate planning, and SMSF advice strategies. Knowing what you need will help you choose the right type of planner and avoid wasting time on someone who’s not the right fit.

Check for Experience and Credentials

Only ever work with planners who have the relevant qualifications and accreditations. In the UK, they must be registered with the regulatory body, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). You can check their status on the Financial Services Register online or by contacting the FCA directly. This shows they meet national standards and must adhere to strict ethical guidelines.

Ask About Fees Up Front

Many financial planners offer a free initial meeting, so you can get a feel for how they work and see if they’re a good match for your needs. Free structures vary between firms, with some charging hourly while others charge a flat fee or a percentage of your investments. In any case, always ask for a full breakdown of their fees and an explanation of their services before agreeing to anything.

Look At Their Planning Process

Financial planning is not a one-and-done situation. It’s an ongoing process that evolves with changing market conditions, economic climate, and personal circumstances. A strong financial planner doesn’t just hand over a report. They should listen to your concerns, give you clear explanations in plain English, and meet with you regularly to review your plan and ensure it’s still aligned with your goals. Ask questions to find out about their approach. For example, how often will you meet, and what tools or reports will they provide? Look for a planner with a well-structured, clearly defined process.

Read Reviews and Ask for Referrals

Online reviews can reveal a lot about a firm. Don’t just read testimonials on their official website; go to third-party review sites and check things like their Google listing. This should give you a clear indication of their reputation. Check recent feedback and pay attention to what past clients say about communication, trust, and outcomes. Ask friends, family, and colleagues for referrals if they’ve had a good experience with a financial planner.

Endnote

Just because the economy is uncertain, it doesn’t mean your financial future needs to be. Working with the right expert can reduce stress and help you make more informed decisions about protecting your assets, increasing your wealth, and staying on track. Do your due diligence now and partner with a reliable financial planner to give yourself greater peace of mind in the years to come.