Ian Mansfield, Bitpace: 7 Fintech Companies Revolutionising Cross-Border Payments in 2025

The demand for fast, transparent, and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions continues to rise in 2025, as businesses expand their operations globally and seek alternatives to outdated banking rails. Fintech companies are at the forefront of this transformation, using blockchain, artificial intelligence, and embedded finance to simplify international transactions.

Below, Ian Mansfield, Sales Manager at Bitpace, highlights seven fintech companies revolutionising cross-border payments, each offering innovative solutions for the modern global economy.

1. Bitpace: Seamless crypto payments for global B2B transactions

Bitpace is redefining how businesses send and receive money across borders using crypto. Its crypto payment gateway enables companies to settle cross-border invoices in stablecoins or any fiat currency of choice within minutes, bypassing the delays and costs of traditional banking.

What sets Bitpace apart is its focus on B2B use cases. With industry-specific solutions and instant conversion between crypto and fiat, Bitpace is bridging the gap between digital assets and real-world commerce. From e-commerce to real estate to travel, Bitpace makes global settlements more efficient, secure, and scalable.

Key features:

Fast, low-cost global settlements into stablecoins or crypto

Instant conversion to fiat

Fully compliant

Tailored onboarding for businesses in any industry

2. Wise: Borderless banking for individuals and freelancers

Formerly TransferWise, Wise continues to be a go-to solution for individuals looking for transparency and fairness in cross-border payments. Its multi-currency accounts allow users to send, receive, and hold money in over 40 currencies at real exchange rates.

Wise’s localised account infrastructure and real-time exchange rate tracking make it a strong alternative to traditional banks for international payroll, invoicing, and supplier payments.

Key features:

Real exchange rate transfers with low, transparent fees

Local bank details in major currencies

Batch payments for businesses

3. Airwallex: Global financial infrastructure for platform businesses

Airwallex offers a unified platform for managing international payments, collections, and treasury functions. Its APIs and integrations power global operations for platforms, marketplaces, and SaaS companies.

With virtual accounts, local payouts, and competitive FX rates, Airwallex enables companies to scale internationally without dealing with fragmented financial systems.

Key features:

Multi-currency wallets and virtual cards

Embedded FX and treasury management

API-first architecture for platform businesses

4. Payoneer: Empowering cross-border commerce for marketplaces and freelancers

Payoneer continues to support freelancers, e-commerce sellers, and digital service providers with easy access to cross-border payments.

With compliance across 190+ countries, Payoneer’s strong reputation and licensing make it a trusted name in global business payments.

Key features:

Mass payouts for platforms and marketplaces

Access to local receiving accounts

Strong compliance framework

5. Thunes: Connecting financial institutions globally

Thunes operates a global payment network that connects banks, wallets, and fintech platforms across over 130 countries. Its infrastructure allows users to send money directly to mobile wallets, bank accounts, or cash pick-up points.

Key features:

Real-time payments to 130+ countries

Multi-rail support (bank, wallet, cash)

Focus on emerging market corridors

6. Currencycloud: Embedded cross-border payments for fintechs and banks

Currencycloud provides embedded payment infrastructure that enables financial institutions and fintechs to offer cross-border payment functionality directly to their customers.

Its technology powers everything from currency conversion to account issuance and real-time FX management, making it a vital backend for B2B payment innovation.

Key features:

APIs for FX, virtual accounts, and collections

Regulatory coverage in the UK, EU, US, and more

Strong partner ecosystem

7. Railsr: Integrating global finance for brands

Railsr (formerly Railsbank) focuses on embedded finance, giving brands and fintechs the tools to integrate global payment capabilities into their platforms. Through its modular architecture, businesses can embed cross-border payments, cards, and wallets into any digital experience.

With an emphasis on agility and scale, Railsr is helping companies reimagine how value is transferred across borders, instantly and securely.

Key features:

Modular APIs for embedded finance

Global card issuance and wallet support

Built for speed and scalability

Final thoughts

As global commerce becomes more interconnected, the fintechs leading the cross-border payments revolution in 2025 are those who prioritise speed, transparency, and user-centric innovation. Whether through crypto-powered gateways like Bitpace or embedded finance platforms like Railsr and Airwallex, businesses now have more choices than ever to move money across borders seamlessly.

The future of cross-border payments is instant, compliant, and decentralised, and these seven companies are building it today.