MEXC Wraps Up Golden Era Showdown with 100-Ounce Gold Bar Worth 350,000 USDT Awarded in Europe

MEXC, a top-tier global cryptocurrency exchange, recently hosted an in-person awards celebration in Europe to express appreciation for the overwhelming support of its mid-year Golden Era Showdown trading campaign. During the ceremony, MEXC awarded a 100-ounce gold bar—“valued at 350,000 USDT”—to the event’s fortunate grand prize winner.

The Golden Era Showdown engaged more than 200,000 traders worldwide and unveiled a total prize pool of “4 million USDT” over its three-week duration. The trading event also generated “376,908 daily scratch card chances, 16,635 weekly lucky draw chances, and 5,666 lucky lottery tickets.”

Notably, the event’s grand prize utilized an innovative Bitcoin blockchain hash methodology to ensure complete transparency and fairness. The ultimate lottery was determined by the last 5 digits of the first Bitcoin block hash generated after 12:00:00 UTC on July 4, 2025. The winning number was 70270, with winners selected by closest match. The 100-ounce gold bar (valued at 350,000 USDT) corresponded to lottery number 00270, while the 1 BTC prize (valued at approximately 110,000 USDT) was awarded to lottery number 05270.

Other major winners included 0.5 BTC (valued at approximately 55,000 USDT), lottery number 04270; 0.3 BTC (valued at approximately 33,000 USDT), lottery number 03270; and 0.1 BTC (valued at approximately 11,000 USDT), lottery number 02270. Additionally, detailed information about Expert Prize, Weekly Surprises, and Daily Prize winners can be found on the MEXC official website.

At the awards ceremony, winner Soufyan shared his initial reaction to the notification. “When I first got the notification, I couldn’t believe it was real. I kept double-checking until I confirmed it was actually me,” he said.

Soufyan has been using MEXC for about 1.5 years. Initially, he decided to switch to MEXC after hearing many positive reviews about its competitive low fees, frequent events, and generous user rewards. “Since I started using MEXC, I’ve barely used other platforms.” Soufyan explained. When asked for advice to new investors, he suggested avoiding emotional trading and excessive leverage. He also expressed optimism about AI sector tokens this year, emphasizing those with real-world applications rather than speculative projects.

The success of Golden Era Showdown underscores MEXC’s philosophy of putting users first through generous rewards and cutting-edge transparency measures. The event’s record-breaking participation reflects the strong trust users place in the platform, while the seamless prize distribution demonstrates MEXC’s commitment to empowering users and delivering on its promises.