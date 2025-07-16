Newton Welcomes Harmen van Os as Partner to Drive Expansion in Consumer Goods Sector

Newton, the strategic consultancy known for helping retail and consumer goods businesses overcome their toughest operational challenges, has appointed Harmen van Os as Partner to lead the charge in expanding its international reach.

Harmen joins Newton during a period of rapid growth and will play a pivotal role in enhancing the consultancy’s presence in current markets while driving its expansion across Europe and the United States. With over 25 years of global experience in the consumer goods industry, Harmen brings extensive insight and leadership. He most recently served as Partner at Korn Ferry and held a similar role at PA Consulting, delivering major transformation programmes for leading international brands.

Newton is renowned for its unique blend of data-driven insight, analytical rigour, cutting-edge digital tools, and human-centred expertise. It partners closely with clients to implement transformation strategies that boost financial performance, unlock new growth opportunities, and generate long-term value. Newton thrives in complex, fast-moving environments, turning challenges into measurable outcomes for clients, communities, and end consumers.

Alongside leading Newton’s international growth strategy, Harmen will also focus on enhancing the current client offering. He has successfully delivered international programmes focused on growth, restructuring and transformation, honing his expertise in operational effectiveness and innovation over the past three decades.

Wil Schoenmakers, Global Head of Retail and Consumer Goods, Newton comments:

“Further international market expansion is a key priority for Newton, and strengthening our leadership capability in the consumer goods team is essential to delivering on that ambition.

“Harmen’s credentials and experience to date make him the perfect candidate for this role. Over the course of his career, he has built his reputation as a trusted advisor to major organisations across Europe and the US and is already contributing his expert insights to the business. I have no doubt he will be a fantastic addition to the team.”

Harmen van Os, Partner, International Consumer Goods, Newton says:

“I have long admired Newton’s impact in the consumer goods industry and the expertise within the organisation. I’m excited to join such a talented and ambitious team, and to contribute to the continued global growth of the business. I look forward to working closely alongside Newton’s leadership team and the wider organisation in the shared mission to accelerate growth, strengthen our market position, and deliver even greater impact for our clients.”