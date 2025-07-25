Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Share Price

Baillie Gifford & Co. manages Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT), a FTSE 100 member that has garnered the most attention among investors due to its exposure to a diverse portfolio of high-growth equities worldwide. On July 24, 2025, The trust had a close price at 1,071.50p, which was 6.21% below its 52-week high of 1,142.50p as recorded on February 18, 2025 but 5 percent up on the year-to-date basis.

Scottish Mortgage is still one of the largest and most widely recognised investment trusts, with a market capitalisation of approximately £ 12.03 billion and 1.15 billion shares in issue. The article also examines the forces behind the share price of SMT, its recent performance, featured share holdings, and the firm’s future outlook for 2025, making it one of the leading stories for investors.

Share Price Performance and Market Context

The Scottish Mortgage stock price has seen moderate growth in 2025, with a 12-month performance of 11.83% over the FTSE 100, as of the last reported date, July 16, 2025. In three years, the trust has shown an 17.62 percent and a higher growth in the past has been demonstrated by the FTSE 100 by 9.33 percent over the same period, but the low index is behind the ten earn returns of 42.81 percent behind SMT s 17.80 percent. The share price within the trust has varied between 733.80p at the lower end and 1,142.50p at the upper end of the 52-week range, indicating its naturally seasoned, unfixed, growth-oriented portfolio.

Technical indicators display a strong buy signal on July 23, 2025, across various timeframes. Although the price of 1,048.00p is currently below the 50-day moving average, it is also reinforced by high growth-sector momentum. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of the trust is approximately 11.01, based on the twelve trailing months of EPS at 0.95p, and this valuation appears to be relatively affordable for a growth-focused fund.

Strategic Focus and Portfolio Strength

The investment objective of the Scottish Mortgage is to maximize the total returns over the long term through an exposure to a diversified portfolio of globally identified public and private growth companies. The trust, which is benchmark-agnostic and managed by Baillie Gifford fund management, allows fund managers Tom Slater and Lawrence Burns to pursue high-conviction opportunities in sectors such as technology, healthcare, and consumer discretionary. By August 2024, significant positions were held in Amazon (6%), PDD Holdings and Meituan (combined 6%), and SpaceX (4.8%), indicating an extreme lean toward disruptive innovation.

The distribution of the trust has significantly influenced its performance, as it has exposure to Chinese tech stocks, including PDD Holdings and Meituan. The optimism surrounding these companies has been given an added boost by the aggressive stimulus packages announced by China at the end of 2024, and there are possibilities of further upside in the net asset value (NAV) of SMT.

Additionally, their shareholding in SpaceX, particularly its Starlink satellite broadband division, has generated some hype because it is presumed they will conduct an IPO in 2025. Provided that it comes to reality, the Starlink IPO would have a substantial positive effect on the NAV of SMT, as investors are eager to invest in Elon Musk-led projects.

Highlights of Operation and Finances

As reflected in the annual report of Scottish Mortgage, which covered the year ending March 31, 2025, the company experienced strong NAV growth, due to its approach of focusing on outlier firms with a stable competitive position and management team. The current charges of this trust amounted to 0.32 percent as of March 31, 2025, and this figure is competitive, given the substantial amount remaining for the trust’s shareholders. However, its dividend yield is not high at 0.42 as it is not mainly concerned with the dividend yield.

Gearing (borrowing to invest) is used by the trust, which adds risk but also increases returns when the markets go bullish. By July 2025, the SMT portfolio will cover North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa, and will include investments in consumer discretionary, technology, healthcare, and other companies. With this international diversification and exposure of shareholders to the stock of privately held firms, shareholders naturally have access to opportunities that are typically limited to institutional investors.

Analyst Opinion and Stock Rater

The sentiment among analysts who cover Scottish Mortgage is tentatively positive, as the consensus rating is a “buy” with one “buy” and one “hold” rating. The current price suggests a potential price hike of approximately 35 percent or more in the next 12 months, as the company aims to reach 1,408.5p shortly. Nevertheless, the potential risks of currency fluctuations, the volatility of emerging markets, and potential liquidity issues in privately invested funds are issues of concern.

The mood among investors, as depicted in the postings on X and share chat sites such as lse.co.uk, is one of mixed feelings. Other fund managers have become optimistic as a result of SMT having exposure to high-growth areas and the hypothetical IPO of Starlink. Some add that the trust has been historically volatile and sensitive to macroeconomic events, including changes in interest rates and geopolitical stresses. As one of the recent X posts made by @InvestingUK stated, the tech-enriched portfolio of SMT could “rocket” should the trend in AI and green technology persist post-2025.

Opportunities and Risks

The concentration of Scottish Mortgage in growth stocks implies inherent volatility, and the prices can be significantly affected by the market mood. The investments made by the trust in emerging markets, especially China, are subject to risks such as political instability and regulatory changes. Additionally, using gearing may increase losses if the portfolio values drop. Nevertheless, the trust’s low-cost structure, management experience, and exposure to changing industries make it a strong contender in terms of long-term performance.

The possible Starlink IPO and the persistence of Chinese tech stocks are the most topical 2025 catalysts. Additionally, Amazon’s high earnings growth estimation, driven by its supremacy in cloud computing and e-commerce, may also strengthen the NAV of SMT. Investors should be prepared to tolerate short-term fluctuations, although they may find that the trust’s long-term timetable aligns with the growth trend of its assets.

Conclusion

The value of the shares focusing on the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust in 2025 reflects resilience, opportunity, and a high-conviction portfolio, alongside strategic insight into global growth firms. Although the long-term track record against the FTSE 100 is poor, a new focus on internet technologies and artificial intelligence, along with possible catalysts such as an IPO by Starlink, will make SMT a new potential outperformer.

The trust offers a competitive fee structure and has a history of selecting outlier companies; therefore, it remains an attractive choice among investors with a high risk profile who can invest over five years. With the global economy undergoing a period of rapid technological evolution, Scottish Mortgage is well-positioned to capitalize on surging trends in the future, which is why the stock should be a substantial long-term investment in the 2025 forecast.