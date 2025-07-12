COME Mining, the global leader in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining, has officially launched its highly anticipated mobile application—designed to democratize access to digital asset mining. The new app enables users to mine leading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC) without purchasing or maintaining costly physical mining hardware.

With a mission to lower entry barriers in the crypto ecosystem, COME Mining offers a user-friendly, on-the-go solution that supports free mining directly from mobile devices. This release marks a major step forward in making blockchain-based income generation accessible to everyday users around the world.

The company emphasizes its commitment to transparency and trust through a robust framework that delivers on-chain mining, visible income, and verifiable computing power—ensuring that users retain full control and clarity over their mining activities.

“We believe everyone should have access to the value of digital assets, regardless of their technical background or resources,” said a spokesperson for COME Mining. “This mobile app makes mining safer, simpler, and more inclusive.”

COME Mining continues to lead the evolution of cloud mining solutions by providing a secure and scalable platform for crypto investors, enthusiasts, and newcomers alike.

Mobile App Highlights

Mobile mining experience

The simple and friendly interface design allows users to monitor mining contracts, view daily income, and manage investment assets at any time.

Top security

The application integrates McAfee® and Cloudflare® security architectures, and multiple encryptions ensure the security of users’ digital assets.

Newbie exclusive benefits

New registered users can get a $15 registration bonus, and they can also receive $0.60 for daily sign-in, and continuous income is at their fingertips.

Flexible contract selection

From short-term mining plans starting at $15 to long-term stable contracts, it is suitable for different budgets and investment goals.

24-hour service guarantee

The platform has 100% system uptime and is equipped with 24-hour online customer service to ensure users have an uninterrupted mining experience.

Cloud Mining Contract Selection (Taking BTC Package as an Example)

【Avalon Nano 3S】: Investment amount: $100, total net profit: $100 + $7.

【Avalon Miner A1326-109T】: Investment amount: $500, total net profit: $500 + $30.

【Avalon Miner A15Pro-221T】: Investment amount: $3,500, total net profit: $3,500 + $924.

【On-rack Filecoin Miner】: Investment amount: $8,700, total net profit: $8,700 + $4,719.75.

【Bitcoin Miner S21 XP+ Hyd】: Investment amount: $12,500, total net profit: $12,500 + $8,250.

【ANTSPACE HW5】: Investment amount: $60,000, total net profit: $60,000 + $52,128.

Profits are automatically settled daily. When the account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw it to your personal crypto wallet or reinvest it to get more returns.

Quick Start Guide