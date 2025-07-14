TVS Supply Chain Solutions Share Price: Prediction, Target, History, Chart

As of mid-July 2025, TVS Supply Chain Solutions is trading around the ₹133-134 mark. Specifically, it closed at ₹133.80 on July 11, marking a slight dip of about 0.81% from the previous day. That’s after opening at ₹134.19 and fluctuating between a high of ₹135 and a low of ₹132.80. Volume was decent at around 340,904 shares, showing steady interest but nothing explosive.

Here’s a quick rundown of the key stats right now:

Market Cap : Roughly ₹5,903 crore – it’s a mid-cap stock that’s seen better days but holds potential.

: Roughly ₹5,903 crore – it’s a mid-cap stock that’s seen better days but holds potential. 52-Week High : ₹217.58 (hit back when optimism was high post-IPO).

: ₹217.58 (hit back when optimism was high post-IPO). 52-Week Low : ₹107.40 (a tough spot in April 2025).

: ₹107.40 (a tough spot in April 2025). P/E Ratio : Not the most flattering at the moment, reflecting some profitability challenges.

: Not the most flattering at the moment, reflecting some profitability challenges. Book Value: Trading at about 3.28 times, which suggests it’s not undervalued but not wildly overpriced either.

The stock’s been under pressure lately, down 28.7% over the past year. But in the logistics sector, where demand from e-commerce and manufacturing keeps growing, there’s always room for a rebound.

Historical Share Price Performance

TVS Supply Chain Solutions hit the markets in August 2023 with an IPO priced at ₹197 per share. It debuted strongly, opening above ₹200 and even touching ₹258 in the early hype. But like many new listings, reality set in. Supply chain disruptions, rising costs, and broader market jitters pulled it down.

Over the first year, it hovered between ₹180-220, buoyed by the TVS group’s reputation in automotive logistics. By 2024, global economic slowdowns and competition from bigger players like Delhivery started biting. The stock slid below ₹150 by early 2025, bottoming out at that ₹107 low amid profit warnings.

Recent months show some stabilization. From April’s lows, it’s climbed about 24%, but it’s still far from its peaks. Monthly trends:

July 2025 (so far) : Down 1-2%, trading flat.

: Down 1-2%, trading flat. June 2025 : A modest gain of 3%, thanks to better quarterly results.

: A modest gain of 3%, thanks to better quarterly results. Last 12 Months: Overall decline of 29%, underperforming the Nifty Midcap index.

Key milestones:

IPO Launch (Aug 2023) : High hopes with strong subscriptions.

: High hopes with strong subscriptions. Peak (Sep 2023) : Touched ₹258 on expansion news.

: Touched ₹258 on expansion news. Trough (Apr 2025) : Hit by weak earnings and sector woes.

: Hit by weak earnings and sector woes. Recovery Signs (May-Jul 2025): Up from lows on cost-cutting measures.

If history teaches us anything, it’s that logistics stocks can bounce back with economic upturns. TVS has a solid backbone in integrated services, from warehousing to transportation, serving giants in auto and consumer goods.

Share Price Chart Analysis

Visualizing the price movement helps spot patterns. Imagine a line chart starting high post-IPO, dipping sharply in late 2023, stabilizing in 2024, then another drop in early 2025 before a gradual uptick.

To make it concrete, here’s a simplified table of monthly closing prices since listing (approximate averages for clarity):

Month/Year Closing Price (₹) % Change Key Event Aug 2023 215 +9% (from IPO) Strong debut Dec 2023 190 -12% Market correction Jun 2024 160 -16% Earnings miss Dec 2024 140 -12.5% Sector slowdown Apr 2025 110 -21% Low point amid losses Jul 2025 134 +22% from low Stabilization

The chart would show a downward trendline from the 2023 high, with support around ₹130 and resistance at ₹150. Volume spikes during earnings seasons indicate investor reactions. Technically, it’s below the 200-day moving average (around ₹160), signaling caution, but RSI levels suggest it’s not oversold anymore.

Patterns to watch: A potential double bottom around ₹110-130 could signal a reversal if it breaks ₹150 convincingly.

Analyst Predictions and Price Targets

What do the pros say? Analysts are mixed but leaning optimistic for the medium term. With India’s logistics market booming – think GST efficiencies and infrastructure push – TVS could ride the wave.

Consensus targets for 2025-2026:

Short-Term (End 2025) : Average target ₹156, implying about 17% upside from current levels. Low end: ₹136 (conservative bets on slow recovery); High end: ₹176 (bullish on new contracts).

: Average target ₹156, implying about 17% upside from current levels. Low end: ₹136 (conservative bets on slow recovery); High end: ₹176 (bullish on new contracts). Long-Term (2026) : Could reach ₹180-200 if earnings grow as expected. Forecasts peg revenue up 10-12% annually, with profits surging 70%+ due to efficiency gains.

: Could reach ₹180-200 if earnings grow as expected. Forecasts peg revenue up 10-12% annually, with profits surging 70%+ due to efficiency gains. Buy/Hold/Sell Ratings: Mostly “Hold” or “Accumulate,” with a few “Buy” from firms eyeing the TVS brand strength.

Predictions hinge on:

Positive Drivers : New deals, like managing Eicher Motors’ logistics, and expansion into tech-driven supply chains.

: New deals, like managing Eicher Motors’ logistics, and expansion into tech-driven supply chains. Risks : High debt, competition, and fuel price volatility could cap gains.

: High debt, competition, and fuel price volatility could cap gains. EPS Forecast: From current negatives to positive ₹5-7 by 2026.

One analyst noted, “TVS is undervalued relative to peers, but needs to deliver on margins.” Overall, it’s not a rocket ship, but steady growth could push it higher.

Factors Influencing Future Share Price

No crystal ball here, but several elements will shape where this stock goes:

Economic Recovery : Stronger auto sales and e-commerce would boost demand.

: Stronger auto sales and e-commerce would boost demand. Company Moves : Cost controls, digital investments, and international expansion (already in 60+ countries) are key.

: Cost controls, digital investments, and international expansion (already in 60+ countries) are key. Market Sentiment : Broader indices like Nifty could lift or drag it.

: Broader indices like Nifty could lift or drag it. Challenges: Rising interest rates or supply glitches might hurt.

Bullet points on upside potential:

Partnerships with global players.

Government incentives for logistics infra.

Improving profitability from scale.

On the flip side:

Intense rivalry in a fragmented market.

Dependency on auto sector cycles.

Conclusion: Is TVS Supply Chain Solutions Worth Your Portfolio?

Wrapping it up, TVS Supply Chain Solutions has had a bumpy journey since its 2023 debut, now sitting at ₹133.80 with room to grow toward ₹150-170 targets. History shows volatility, but the chart hints at stabilization, and predictions favor gradual gains. If you’re in for the long haul, the logistics boom in India makes it intriguing. Do your due diligence, watch quarterly results, and consider diversifying. Stocks like this reward patience – who knows, it might just surprise on the upside.