SUBSCRIBE
Business
Sienna Wilson

What is Weakest Currency in the World?

Bar chart comparing exchange rates of weakest currencies against 1 US dollar
Exchange rate comparison showing how many units of weak currencies are needed to equal 1 US dollar

The critical currencies are among the weakest, and thus the exchange rates are high or low: in other words, you will need thousands or even millions of these to count as a single US dollar coin. 

The value of currency fluctuates daily in response to global market forces. Still, certain national currencies consistently rank as the weakest due to economic challenges, hyperinflation, or poor political stability in their respective countries.

Current Weakest Currency in the World: Iranian Rial

Iranian Rial (IRR) is ranked as the weakest currency in the world. By 2024, the exchange rate will be around 590,000 rials for a single US dollar. Due to decades of economic sanctions, inflation, and geopolitical tensions, the Iranian Rial’s value has been heavily devalued.

Although governments are attempting to stabilize the currency, capital controls and low convertibility continue to affect its global value

  • Zimbabwean Dollar (ZWL): This was the currency that had undergone numerous restructurings and the current version changes at an approximate ratio of 60,000ZWL to 1USD. Zimbabwe has suffered an extended period of hyperinflation and discontinued its currency in 2009, followed by relaunching it in 2019.

Asian Currencies

  • Indonesian Rupiah (IDR): The Indonesian currency appears to be weak against the dollar, with a value of approximately 15,700 IDR to 1 USD; however, the currency of such a large and developing economy demonstrates good fundamental stability.

Chronic Inflation

Political Instability

Kwanza and naira currencies of Angola and Nigeria, respectively, are very responsive to fluctuations in the oil market.

International Sanctions

How Currency Strength is Measured

Relative purchasing power in countries, as measured by the value of their currencies, is used to compare the relative value of the currency, providing a more nuanced view than the exchange rates alone, as this economic theory suggests.

Trade-Weighted Index

  • Dollarisation Takes Place: People and companies favour the use of more robust foreign currencies when transacting business. Can Debased Currencies be Fixed?

Can Weak Currencies Recover?

Yes, currency recovery is possible with sound economic reforms. Examples include:

Risks

  • Political risk and sudden policy changes

Opportunities

Conclusion: What Determines the Weakest Currency?

In assessing the currency strength, bear in mind that nominal exchange rates do not present a complete picture of that currency’s economic fundamentals; inflation management and credibility of the institutions will be the eventual arbiter of value in the long run.
Previous article
Casino Bonuses: What They Are and How Best to Use Them
Next article
6 Financial Trends Reshaping How B2B Companies Operate

ABC Money 2025 - 1st Edition

Magazine - 2025 Edition

Explore the latest insights, trends, and expert analyses in finance with ABC Money 2025. Stay ahead in 2025!

LEARN MORE

Leading news network for crypto, finance and business.

More from ABC

Contact

Contact: advertise@abcmoney.co.uk © ABC Money Team @ 2006

  • bitcoinBitcoin (BTC) $ 118,863.00 0.06%
  • ethereumEthereum (ETH) $ 3,850.40 0.89%
  • xrpXRP (XRP) $ 3.15 2.82%
  • tetherTether (USDT) $ 0.999881 0.01%
  • bnbBNB (BNB) $ 826.01 3.24%
  • solanaSolana (SOL) $ 183.69 4.62%
  • usd-coinUSDC (USDC) $ 0.999809 0%
  • staked-etherLido Staked Ether (STETH) $ 3,842.66 0.99%
  • tronTRON (TRX) $ 0.341736 4.96%
  • cardanoCardano (ADA) $ 0.800608 3.83%
  • avalanche-2Avalanche (AVAX) $ 24.92 8.46%
  • the-open-networkToncoin (TON) $ 3.27 3.57%
Enable Notifications OK No thanks